New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL), one of the largest players in the retail healthcare segment in India, today announced the launch of its 287 multi- specialty clinic in India and the First Apollo Clinic - along with Apollo Dental and Apollo Sugar in Delhi NCR, situated at Golf Course Road, Gurugram, Haryana.

Through this launch, the residents of Gurugram stand to benefit from the international standards of care and cure delivered by the well-trained and experienced team at Apollo Clinic.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted by Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, Pradeep Jain, Chairman Parsvnath Group and Mr Tarun Gulati, National Head Apollo Clinic along with Directors of the Meghraj Health care and renowned team of doctors from various faculties and reputed people of the society.

Apollo Clinic will be offering its integrated model Clinic that offers services for Consultations- across specialties- General Physician /Internal Medicine, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, ENT, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Diabetology, Cardiology etc., as well as Diagnostics including Ultrasound, X-ray, TMT, ECHO, PFT, Physiotherapy, Preventive Health Checks & Vaccinations, health @home, along with Apollo Dental and Apollo Sugar in the same premises, all under one roof to maximizes convenience and comfort.

The clinic will also provide dedicated online lab report assistance, online & WhatsApp appointment booking facility, parking facilities for the customers among others.

Apollo Clinic Gurugram includes a well-equipped team consisting of highly trained, experienced and compassionate team of nurses and physicians who help cater to the needs of individual patients. The most renowned experts in various specialties are also a part of this Clinic.

Tarun Gulati, National Head, Apollo Clinic, "Advanced healthcare and wellness services must be accessible to all individuals. Right to quality healthcare must be considered an individual's fundamental right and we at Apollo are committed to enhancing the quality of lives by delivering care of international standards. Apollo Clinic have been serving India for more than 17 years through its wide network and we will ensure our best effort to serve the area of Gurugram and its surroundings with quality primary healthcare along with Apollo Dental and Apollo Sugar from April 21, 2022. The specialists at our clinics undergo the best medical training and at our clinics, "the wellbeing of patients will be the first priority of our team".

Apollo Clinics are multi-specialty clinics run by Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL). AHLL is one of the largest players in the retail healthcare segment in India. Apollo Clinics is a complete primary health care solution under one roof and brings expertise closer to you. Apollo Clinics is a health care destination which provides services from consultations, diagnostics and health checks to diabetes care, dentistry, minor procedures and vaccination.

For more details please visit us at https://www.apolloclinicgurugram.com

