Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was released in theatres on April 22, 2022. Directed by Tom Gormican and distributed by Lionsgate, the movie follows Nicolas Cage playing a fictionalised version of himself. Cage as a last attempt to make some money, goes to his superfan’s birthday party only to learn that he has gotten himself involved with the CIA to take down the same fan who is an arms dealer. The movie has opened to positive reviews by critics. However after release, the movie leaked on torrent sites and is available for streaming on them as well. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Movie Review: Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal’s Buddy Comedy Is Made Special By Duo’s Enjoyable Chemistry! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal Steal a Truck in This New Clip From Their Upcoming Film! (Watch Video).

For the unversed, the movie stars Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal as Javi Gutierrez. It also stars Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris.

