After launching the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone, the Chinese phone maker is rumoured to introduce the OnePlus 10 device soon. Traditionally, OnePlus had launched its flagship series models - the vanilla and pro variants every year in March. But this year, the company decided to do something unique. While the Pro model is launched in India, the vanilla model of the OnePlus 10 Series is yet to be announced. OnePlus Ace With MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in China.

Ahead of the OnePlus 10 model debut, specifications of the handset have been leaked online. Digit has collaborated with OnLeaks to share the specifications of the device. According to the report, OnePlus 10 will debut in India and the global market. The company will drop the alert slider and feature a 150W fast charging technology.

OnePlus 10 is likely to get a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. For photography, the device might get a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there might be a 32MP selfie lens.

