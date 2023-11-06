Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Reliance Foundation is calling for applications for its esteemed postgraduate scholarships designed to cultivate world-class talent.

According to a press release by Jio, this opportunity is extended to first-year postgraduate students in nine areas of study aimed at reimagining and advancing India's growth. The application period is open until December 17, 2023.

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship is aligned with the fast-paced progress in technology, encompassing digital, renewable and new energy, and biotechnology.

Its primary goal is to nurture future leaders who can drive innovation and develop solutions in these domains for the greater good.

Jagannatha Kumar, CEO of Reliance Foundation, emphasised the scholarship's role in enabling India's youth to shape the nation's progress in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"India's youth are well-poised to shape the nation's progress in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship will identify and empower the country's brightest young minds who can think big, think green, and think digitally for the benefit of society. We aim to create a cohort of excellence every year to power India's new era of growth," he stated.

Since its inception in 2020, this merit-based scholarship has supported 178 students. Past Reliance Foundation Postgraduate scholars have embarked on professional journeys in roles that harness technology to drive transformation and impact society positively.

The top 100 students selected for the scholarship will be granted up to Rs 6 lakh for the entire duration of their studies. Additionally, they will participate in a holistic development programme featuring interactions with experts, industry exposure, and volunteering opportunities.

The scholarship recipients will be chosen through a rigorous selection process that includes application evaluation, aptitude tests, and interviews with leading experts.

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to identify students who demonstrate qualities of excellence, leadership potential, integrity, community commitment, a growth mindset, and courage.

This opportunity is available to first-year postgraduate students pursuing full-time courses in India in the following fields- computer science, artificial intelligence, mathematics and computing, electrical and/or electronics engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, renewable and new energy, material science and engineering, and life sciences.

For more information and to apply, please visit scholarships.reliancefoundation.org. The deadline for submitting applications is December 17. (ANI)

