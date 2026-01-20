VMPL

New Delhi [India], Janaury 20: Gurugram's residential growth is no longer confined to its traditional prime corridors. Over the past few years, the city's development has become increasingly decentralised, with newer micro-markets gaining prominence due to planned infrastructure, improved connectivity, and evolving lifestyle preferences. Among these, Sector 90, located along the Dwarka Expressway corridor, has emerged as one of Gurugram's most promising and premium residential destinations--drawing sustained interest from both end-users and long-term investors.

Strategic Location Along the Dwarka Expressway

Sector 90's transformation is closely tied to the rapid progress of the Dwarka Expressway, now recognised as one of the NCR's most critical infrastructure projects. The expressway has significantly reduced travel time between Gurugram, Delhi, and IGI Airport, while offering seamless access to key employment hubs such as Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, Manesar, and parts of West Delhi.

With road-widening initiatives, upgraded junctions, and proposed metro connectivity in the pipeline, Sector 90 is increasingly viewed as a future-ready residential address. Its accessibility is now comparable to established central sectors--while benefiting from newer planning norms and relatively lower congestion.

Planned Urban Development and Liveability Advantage

Unlike older parts of Gurugram that evolved organically, Sector 90 benefits from planned urban development, characterised by wider internal roads, designated green zones, well-demarcated residential pockets, and lower-density layouts. This structured planning supports enhanced liveability, smoother traffic movement, and improved environmental quality.

A defining trend shaping demand in the sector is the growing preference for low-rise floors, independent floors, and villa-style residences. Homebuyers are increasingly prioritising- privacy and exclusivity, larger living spaces with better ventilation, reduced density and quieter neighbourhoods.

This shift reflects a broader post-pandemic change in buyer behaviour, where quality of life has become as critical as location.

Strong Social and Civic Infrastructure

Sector 90 has reached a level of maturity where essential social infrastructure is already operational rather than aspirational. Reputed schools, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, supermarkets, and lifestyle hubs are accessible within a short driving radius, making the area well-suited for families and working professionals.

The availability of day-to-day amenities has helped reposition Sector 90 from a peripheral growth zone to a self-sustaining residential micro-market.

Pricing, Value Proposition, and Investment Potential

From a market perspective, Sector 90 continues to offer a pricing advantage over saturated premium corridors such as Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and central Gurugram sectors. This provides an attractive entry point for buyers seeking premium housing without the elevated pricing of mature markets.

Simultaneously, the convergence of infrastructure delivery, rising residential absorption, and increasing occupier demand points toward steady long-term capital appreciation, making the sector equally relevant for end-users and value-driven investors.

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the sector's evolution, Mr. Neeraj K. Mishra, Executive Director, Ganga Realty, said, "Sector 90 has evolved into a high-potential residential hub due to its strategic location, planned development, and balanced pricing. The rising preference for low-rise floors reflects a deeper shift in buyer priorities--towards privacy, space, and community-oriented living. Today's homebuyers are investing in future-ready environments that offer long-term value, and Sector 90 fits this profile exceptionally well."

Outlook: A Long-Term Growth Micro-Market

With sustained infrastructure investment along the Dwarka Expressway, improving civic amenities, and consistent buyer interest, Sector 90 is well positioned to remain one of Gurugram's strongest residential growth zones over the coming decade.

Its combination of:

1. Strategic connectivity

2. Planned urban design

3. Lifestyle-oriented residential formats

Competitive pricing with appreciation potential positions Sector 90 as one of the most compelling micro-markets for homebuyers and investors seeking premium, future-proof residential addresses in Gurugram.

