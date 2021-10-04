New Delhi, [India], October 4 (ANI/Business Wire India): To promote healthy eating this festive season, consumers from all over India, as well as 500 nutritionists, dieticians, chefs and food enthusiasts have today taken a pledge to eat one balanced meal a day for the next month as part of the "Healthy Wali Diwali" campaign.

The campaign has been announced by Arogya World, a public health not-for-profit organization working to reduce the global burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through healthy living. The pledges were taken during the Nutrition Innovators Summit organized between 1-4 October 2021. Celebrity Chefs such as VahChef Sanjay Thumma and Chef Saby have also taken the pledge in support of this initiative and are promoting it on social media.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2 Teased in India, Launch Expected Soon.

Overindulgence during the festive season adversely impacts an individual's blood sugar levels, especially around Diwali. In India, more than 77 million adults are living with type 2 diabetes. Researchers predict that this will increase to 134 million by 2045 as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). NCDs cause an alarming 64.9 percent of the deaths in our country and 40 per cent of hospital stays. Yet these diseases can be largely prevented through adoption of healthy lifestyle. Prevention through healthy living is at the core of all Arogya World's work.

Talking about Arogya World's commitment towards combating NCDs in India, Dr Nalini Saligram, Founder & CEO, Arogya World and an Ashoka Fellow said, "Diabetes is raging in India as a silent epidemic. Research shows that 3 out of 4 adults in metros are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. We know that unhealthy eating is the #1 cause of death. We are committed to changing the way India eats through programs like My Thali and by mobilizing people to eat right with innovative efforts like #HealthyWaliDiwali."

Also Read | Who is Satish Maneshinde? Know All About the High-Profile Criminal Lawyer Who is Defending Aryan Khan in Drugs Case.

The public health campaign launched today aims to inspire Indians to adopt a balanced diet by following India's thali culture. Lack of information regarding the nutritional value of traditional Indian foods and the quantities to be consumed often leads to unhealthy eating practices.

Arogya World, through its My Thali program, sensitizes people about the right portion (quantity) and poshan (nutrition) of food to eat. Arogya World is encouraging everyone to take the pledge to eat at least one balanced Indian meal a day for 30 days this festive season.

"Among the many things that Diwali is synonymous with, food is certainly at the top of the list. A healthy diet and exercise often take a back seat. Overindulgence of sweets becomes the norm. This impacts our health more than we realize. Hence, the way we traditionally start the Diwali season by cleaning the house one month before the festival, we ask people to detox and cleanse from within as well one month before Diwali by participating in our 30-day challenge towards a 'Healthy Wali Diwali'. Let us find healthier ways to celebrate while keeping traditions alive," said Meeta Walavalkar, Chief Program Officer, Arogya World.

Individuals can take the pledge through Arogya World's website and download customized meal plans, My Thali booklet, and a cookbook with recipes from award-winning chefs. They can also get access to a fortnightly newsletter for a year containing relevant information about balanced diets, tips, and recipes. Arogya World will also guide people on ways to replace traditional unhealthy foods with healthier alternatives.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)