Realme GT Neo2 was launched in China last month. Later, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had announced that the GT Neo2 device will arrive in India soon. Now, the company has teased a new smartphone on its Twitter account and official website which is said to be Realme GT Neo2. The company has released a couple of posters of the same on its official India Twitter handle. A dedicated microsite has also been set up on the official Realme India website which reads 'Everything In Neo'. Realme V11s with 5,000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Realme GT Neo2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

A tipster 'Yogesg Brar' has revealed that Realme is planning to launch the GT Neo2 phone after the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 and is expected to go on sale in November 2021. In terms of specifications, Realme GT Neo2 will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

NEO Performance. NEO Experience. NEO Life. Get ready to touch NEO limits, it's time for #EverythingInNEO. Show us your excitement in a NEO way and stand a chance to #win* a #realme goodie. *T&C Apply#Contest Know more: https://t.co/m2ilqmjcih pic.twitter.com/7SWGIWFtzr — realme (@realmeIndia) October 4, 2021

The Realme India website reveals that the handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and is likely to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone is rumoured to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies. The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone might get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C and more.

