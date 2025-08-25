PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited (BSE - 542579)-- One of India's leading B2B jewellery manufacturers has announced that it has received purchase orders worth approximately ₹5.41 Cr. The orders have been awarded by renowned national retail jewellery chains, reinforcing the company's strong credibility and trusted standing within the organised jewellery sector.

The orders are for the supply of gold jewellery from the Aneya Brand (Polki and Diamond) collection. These orders are scheduled to be executed within 45 days, reflecting the company's design capabilities and proven ability to meet deadlines without compromising quality.

This achievement further strengthens the company's order book and highlights the growing demand for its differentiated product offerings. The Aneya brand, positioned as an Polki and Diamond collection, has been steadily gaining recognition as a premium line in the jewellery market. Distinct from the company's other brands, Aneya is tailored to discerning customers seeking timeless luxury and craftsmanship. The recent orders placed by leading jewellery chains highlight the growing confidence in the brand's design excellence and execution capabilities.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to driving design-led growth, building long-term partnerships with key retail clients, and enhancing its leadership position in India's organised jewellery market. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and timely delivery, the company continues to chart a path of sustainable growth and value creation.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jenik D. Soni, CEO of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, said: "Winning this order from leading national jewellery chains is a strong validation of our design innovation and execution strengths. It not only enhances our order book but also deepens our partnerships with reputed retail players. We see this as an encouraging step towards building long-term growth momentum for the Aneya brand in the premium jewellery space.

With the momentum from this achievement, we are confident of meeting our growth objectives and further strengthening our position as a preferred partner in India's organised jewellery manufacturing sector. This milestone reinforces our focus on operational excellence, innovation, and building lasting relationships with our retail partners."

