Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings in Davos, met Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) delegation, the Railways Minister stated in a post on social media platform X.

"Met Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) delegation and had a detailed discussion on safety technologies and maintenance practices," the Union Minister added in his X post.

The Minister also visited the rail coach manufacturing plant of Stadler Rail. and St. Margrethen, Switzerland.

In other developments, India along with eight participating states have secured major investment proposals in Davos.

At the WEF, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan informed that AB InBev, a Belgian company, has agreed to invest USD 250 million in India's beverage industry over the next two to three years.

Participating stated such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and other South Indian states are attracting investments at WEF.

On the first day of the WEF, Maharashtra secured investment agreements of Rs6,25,457 crore, marking a historic milestone.

This substantial investment promises to create over 92,000 jobs across multiple sectors, including defense, renewable energy, steel, infrastructure, and more.

The Telangana government and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) have inked three significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totalling Rs 15000 crore.

MEIL will invest Rs11,000 crore in this landmark project, which is expected to generate over 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and an additional 250 jobs during its operational phase.

Andhra Pradesh has also bagged major investments worth Rs1.4 lakh crore investment by ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel for a 17.8-million-ton integrated steel project in Anakapalli.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos takes place from 20-24 January. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all.

Davos 2025 convenes under the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'. (ANI)

