Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024–25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of BFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online

Bengaluru have hit a downward trajectory in recent times in the Indian Super League with the team winless in their last three matches, which includes two defeats. They face Odisha this evening at home, looking to arrest the slide. Having dropped to third in the points table with 28 points from 16 games, they still have a bright chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they can stitch together a string of wins. Opponents Odisha on the other hand have dropped to seventh and they too are out of form. The visitors were beaten by Kerala Blasters in a thriller in their last match and will need to do well here. Abhishek Bachchan Shows Frustration As Ryan Edwards Fails To Secure Match-Winner in Chennaiyin vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024–25 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru do not have any injury concerns in the build-up to the game. The hosts will opt for Sunil Chhetri and Edgar Mendez in the final third. Their partnership has helped the team secure a win in few matches and the duo need to put up a good show here. Alberto Noguera is the key playmaker in midfield with Pedro Capo controlling the tempo in central areas.

Odisha lost Roy Krishna to a season-ending knee injury and he remains the only absentee for them. Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh are technically gifted players, and they will look to wrestle control of the tie in midfield. Amrinder Singh will start in goal and his experience should help calm the nerves. Attack will be led by Diego Mauricio and Rahim Ali.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC will host Odisha FC in their next encounter in the ISL 2024-25. The Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 13. Check out the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: Bengaluru FC Look To Regain Form Against Odisha FC As Both Teams Eye Key Indian Super League Points.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC live streaming online for free. Both the teams will avoid taking major risks in the tie and could settle for a draw.

