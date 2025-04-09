PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 9: The global event organisation leader Informa Markets revealed a major rebranding of its healthcare exhibitions portfolio which resulted in the formation of WHX (World Health Expo). WHX rebrands its healthcare events across Southeast Asia to WHX Kuala Lumpur, WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur, WHX Bangkok and WHX Labs Bangkok. Through this strategic shift WHX becomes a worldwide platform that drives innovation and collaboration and advances progress in healthcare and medical laboratory sectors.

WHX Kuala Lumpur and WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur will take place from July 16 through 18, 2025, at The Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur has established a new standard for industry engagement. Through strategic partnerships with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Association of Malaysian Medical Industries (AMMI) alongside other prominent healthcare and laboratory associations this event has solidified its position as a key event in Southeast Asia's healthcare field.

The WHX rebrand signifies Informa Markets' new direction in healthcare events worldwide and for Southeast Asia while demonstrating a progressive strategy to strengthen industry connections and promote knowledge sharing and innovative medical device and laboratory technology showcase.

"After successfully serving Southeast Asia for 11 years, the transformation of Asia Health & Medlab Asia into WHX and WHX Labs in both Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok represents an exciting new beginning." said Ms. Rungphech (Rose) Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director, ASEAN at Informa Markets. "This transformation demonstrates our dedication to progressing the healthcare and medical device sectors along with medical laboratories throughout Southeast Asia and the broader Asian region. Through the powerful foundation established by Asia Health & Medlab Asia this fresh identity strengthens our promise to develop Southeast Asia's leading platform where healthcare experts join industry stakeholders, industry leaders and healthcare professionals to connect and innovate the region's future healthcare landscape."

Informa Markets has developed a single comprehensive event through WHX Kuala Lumpur and WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur to unite healthcare professionals with industry leaders and stakeholders who advance technology and discussions in healthcare and medical device sectors. Through this integrated platform attendees will experience direct access to new developments in medical equipment, diagnostics, digital health solutions and medical laboratory science which enables them to explore leading-edge innovations that transform healthcare delivery.

Nicha Chamchumrus, Senior Event Manager of WHX Kuala Lumpur and WHX Lab Kuala Lumpur, added: "WHX Kuala Lumpur and WHX Lab Kuala Lumpur will display world-class medical devices and medical laboratory technologies alongside creating essential partnerships that will propel healthcare innovations throughout Southeast Asia. Our conference program is undergoing extensive improvements to establish a strong platform for analyzing key industry challenges and opportunities. The conference will offer attendees in-depth explorations of essential subjects while featuring extensive interactive sessions and a diverse array of expert speakers to encourage meaningful discussions and develop practical solutions for Southeast Asia's healthcare future."

WHX Kuala Lumpur alongside WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur will establish a vital platform to create partnerships and tackle industry challenges while facilitating important discussions about healthcare delivery for Southeast Asia's swiftly changing healthcare sector.

