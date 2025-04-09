PSG produced one of their biggest performances in recent times as they knocked out Liverpool in Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Next up for the French champions is a game against English side Aston Villa in the first leg of their Quarter-final matchup. Securing a continental glory has been an integral part of the Qatari project in PSG but season after season the team has failed to deliver. Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, the team is building momentum once again and it will be interesting to see how things turn out for them. Opponents Aston Villa might not have the experience of playing games of such magnitude but they are a quality team with special players, setting up for a high octane clash. Declan Rice Becomes First Player To Score Two Direct Free Kick Goals In Knockout UCL Stage, Achieves Feat During Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match.

PSG skipper Marquinhos is suspended for the tie while Lee Kang-in has an ankle injury and ruled out of the match day squad. Ousmane Dembele has been brilliant so far for PSG and will lead the attack. Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Karatskhelia will be deployed on the wings and create chances from out wide. Vitinha will be the central defensive midfielder with Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves as the attacking central players.

Marcus Rashford has looked like a new player ever since making his move on loan from Manchester United. He will play as the focal point in attack with John McGinn as the no 10. Marco Asensio comes up against his parent club PSG and it will be interesting to see how he performs. Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans are quality players that can get on the ball to create chances out of no where.

When is PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

After a sensational performance and a win in the round of 16, PSG will host Aston Villa in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 10. The PSG vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Aston Villa live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For PSG vs Aston Villa online viewing options look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSG vs Aston Villa match on the JioTV app for free. PSG at home should find a way to secure a 2-1 win here.

