Mahavir Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Thursday, April 10. It is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism, commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara (spiritual teacher) of Jain faith. It is celebrated with great reverence by Jains across India and around the world, typically falling in the month of Chaitra (March–April) as per the Jain calendar. Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BCE in Kundagrama (now in Bihar), and his teachings continue to guide millions toward a path of truth, non-violence, and spiritual liberation. To celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahavira, share these Mahavir Jayanti 2025 quotes, messages, images, HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings with your friends and family.

Mahavir Jayanti is observed with special prayers, processions, and religious rituals in Jain temples. A prominent part of the celebration includes ‘rath yatras’—grand chariot processions carrying the idol of Lord Mahavir, accompanied by devotional singing, chanting, and symbolic acts of worship. Many temples also host lectures and discourses on Lord Mahavir's life and his core teachings of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-possession). As you observe Mahavir Jayanti 2025, share these Mahavir Jayanti 2025 quotes, messages, images, HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings.

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

On this holy day, Jains engage in acts of charity and service, reflecting Mahavir’s message of compassion and kindness toward all living beings. Many devotees practice vrat (fasting) and spend the day in prayer and meditation, seeking to purify the mind and soul. Food is offered to the needy, and efforts are made to avoid harm to even the smallest life forms, which is central to Jain beliefs. Mahavir Jayanti is not only a celebration of a great spiritual figure but also a reaffirmation of values that are deeply relevant in today’s world—peace, respect for all life, and inner self-discipline. It serves as a reminder to follow a path of righteousness, simplicity, and mindful living, honouring the timeless legacy of Lord Mahavir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).