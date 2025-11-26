Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 by The Brand Story Celebrates Brands and Leaders Shaping the Future of Asia

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 26: The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, hosted at Amari, Bangkok honoured visionary leaders and iconic brands shaping the future of business, sustainability, leadership, and impact.

Also Read | 'Eko' Ending Explained: Where Is Kuriachan? Decoding the Mystery, Layers and Symbolism of Sandeep Pradeep's Brilliant Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

The vibrant hall of Amari, Bangkok came alive with insight, inspiration, and the spirit of Asian excellence at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, hosted by The Brand Story with BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the Industry Partner, and Ernst & Young LLP as Process Advisors. The conclave brought together influential leaders, innovators, and industry visionaries from across Asia under the theme, "Innovating Tomorrow: Leading With Vision and Impact."

The conclave was graced by eminent dignitaries including:

Also Read | 'Country With Deeply Stained Record of Bigotry and Repression, Pakistan Has No Moral Standing to Lecture Others': MEA Slams Islamabad for Remarks on Ram Temple Flag-Hoisting.

* Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath - Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)* Dr. Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, MD, MRCPsych (UK) - Former Minister of Education, Thailand* Sushil Kumar Dhanuka - CEO, Mastex Co. Ltd. & President, India-Thai Chamber of Commerce* Nikorn Sachdev - Former Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office; Advisor to the President, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Parliament* Rohit Roy - Acclaimed Indian Actor and Filmmaker* Shibani Kashyap - Renowned Bollywood Singer and Composer* Shri Sameep Shastri - Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, Chairman, BRICS CCI Young Leaders* Karel de Lange - President, South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce* Vitaly Kiselev - President, Thai-Russian Chamber of Commerce* Hardy Chandra - Chairman, Indonesia-Thai Chamber of Commerce* Marcelo Souza - President, Brazil-Thai Chamber of Commerce* Shri Sagar Pandey - BJP Spokesperson, Maharashtra* Raajeev Roda - Actor and MC

The conclave opened with a welcome address by Mr. Siddesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story, who warmly greeted the distinguished leaders and participating brands. Reflecting on the spirit of the event, he remarked, "It is an honour to host the visionaries who are shaping Asia's future. This year's theme reminds us that true leadership lies in innovating with purpose and creating meaningful impact across industries." The inaugural remarks were followed by a conclave theme address by the Chief Guest, keynote speeches by the Guests of Honour, and a ceremonial felicitation of distinguished attendees. The programme featured a brand showcase segment, engaging fireside chats, a high-spirited musical interlude, a dynamic panel discussion, a beautiful traditional Thai dance performance, the launch of the Collector's Edition Coffee Table Book, and a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating exceptional brands and individuals for their impact, innovation, and excellence across diverse sectors.

The brands and leaders that were honoured at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 are mentioned below.

Asia's Most Admirable Brand

* Lumina Datamatics* Acerpure India* Colorbar (Jury Selection)Asia's Iconic Brand* Topps India* Ryan Group of Schools* Les Concierges®* Luminous* Modicare* Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Jury Selection)

Asia's Rising Star

* Agents Stack* ENVY* M3M India* TVS King EV Max* Greta Group* Optigal®* Celeste by MindEscapes®* Amaze* ShardaCare - Healthcity* Rapido* The Doggy Bakery®* Modiway

Asia's Most Trusted Brand

* Hexaware Technologies* Adrenalin eSystems* Acerpure India* NRB Bearings* SETCO LIPE CLUTCH* IntouchCX* MSM Unify* Cetaphil* Modicare

Asia's Leading Brand

* SETCO LIPE CLUTCH* Hindustan Zinc LimitedAsia's Emerging Retail Brand of the Year* Style Baazar, Baazar Style Retail Ltd. (Jury Selection)

Asia's Social Impact Award

* M3M Foundation* IntouchCX* Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Jury Selection)

Environmental and Social Impact Brand

* Max Positive (Jury Selection)

Asia's Leading Social Impact Award* HarvestPlus Solutions (Jury Selection)Asia's Young Leader Award 40 Under 40* Aanchal Gupta, Founder, Agents Stack* Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido

Asia's Most Inspirational Leader

* Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify

Asia's Leader of Hope

* Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation

Asia's Leader of the Year

* Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech* Harshbeena Zaveri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, NRB Bearings Limited* Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer, IntouchCX* Pawan Kumar Mishra, Managing Director, Perfect Shine Global Co. Ltd.* Dr. A.K. Kala, Group President & CEO, Brasten Group* Thevan Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, Sai Pharma Co. Ltd.* Manit Sachin Parikh, Founder and CEO, The Binary Holdings Limited* Amit Lal Singh, CEO, ADI Resourcing Co. Ltd.

The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 by The Brand Story ultimately reinforced Asia's pivotal role in shaping the future of global leadership and enterprise, setting the stage for continued collaboration, innovation, and growth across the region. The event served as a distinguished platform for brands and leaders to celebrate excellence, build meaningful partnerships, and engage in forward-looking conversations shaping the next era of global business.

Reflecting on the conclave's impact, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, said, "Asia is not just participating in the global economy, it is defining its direction. Through this conclave, our aim was to bring together the region's boldest thinkers and most inspiring leaders to spark ideas, forge connections, and accelerate progress for a better, more collaborative future."

With participation from prominent business icons, policymakers, and changemakers, the conclave spotlighted emerging market dynamics, innovation-driven models, and leadership frameworks steering Asia's growing influence in the global economy. Together, these powerful exchanges marked a defining step toward a more connected, innovative, and influential Asian business landscape.

For more information about The Brand Story, visit https://thebrandstory.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)