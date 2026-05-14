Business News | Author Feature: Haresh Sippy -- Engineering Insight Meets Reflective Wisdom in Many Hats, Many Insights

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: BlueRose Publishers announces a book by Haresh Sippy, "Many Hats, Many Insights.". With this book, Haresh Sippy offers more than a book--he offers a lens through which to understand the complexity of modern existence, and a guide to navigating it with clarity, honesty, and purpose.

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In an age where specialization is often celebrated, Haresh Sippy stands as a compelling testament to the power of multiplicity. A master entrepreneur, technocrat, and filmmaker, Sippy has navigated diverse domains with remarkable ease--each role contributing to a reservoir of insights that now find expression in his debut book, Many Hats Many Insights.

Sippy's professional journey dates back to the mid-1970s, when he began manufacturing Sampling Bombs for Esso Refinery (now HPCL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, contributing significantly to India's import substitution efforts. His pioneering work in design technology and fabrication methodology, particularly in Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, reflects a deep-rooted commitment to indigenous innovation. At the invitation of Caltex Refinery, he developed the technology for rolling titanium tubes. This achievement further propelled advancements in complex metallurgies such as Cu-Ni, Ni-Al-Br, and titanium, along with Monel weld deposits on CS tubesheet blanks.

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As the founder of Leo Engineering Works in 1975--the precursor to TEMA India--Sippy laid the foundation for what would become a key player in process equipment manufacturing. Today, as Chairman and Managing Director of Tema India Pvt Ltd., he continues to drive engineering excellence while fostering vocational training initiatives aimed at empowering underprivileged communities. His dedication to mentoring young engineers and addressing academic forums reflects his enduring commitment to knowledge-sharing and nation-building.

Yet, beyond engineering and enterprise lies another dimension of Sippy's persona--that of a storyteller. Under the creative identity of Tapan Ghosh, he explores experimental filmmaking through his distinctive "Scriptless Cinema" approach, delving into social narratives with a philosophical lens.

Interestingly, writing was not a deliberate pursuit but an organic evolution. "I didn't choose writing; writing chose me," Sippy reflects. Decades of lived experience--across boardrooms, workshops, and film sets--naturally culminated in a need to articulate and structure his thoughts. While the act of writing the book may have taken months, the essence of Many Hats Many Insights has been shaped over a lifetime.

The book itself is a profound exploration of the multiple roles we inhabit--professional, personal, and emotional, and the inherent tensions between them. Sippy introduces readers to a practical framework for navigating these complexities, particularly the interplay between ego and inner self, ethics and ambition. Rather than theoretical discourse, the narrative is grounded in applied thinking, offering clarity through real-world experiences.

At its core, the book advocates for self-transparency as the cornerstone of better decision-making, meaningful relationships, and a balanced life. It is a reflection of Sippy's belief that clarity of thought precedes clarity of expression.

Beyond writing, Sippy continues to balance his responsibilities as a business leader and creative filmmaker, each domain enriching the other. And while Many Hats Many Insights marks his formal entry into the literary world, it is far from a conclusion. "Writing is now an extension of my thinking process," he shares, hinting at future works that may delve deeper into themes such as self-awareness, decision-making, and the intersection of logic and intuition.

For aspiring writers, his advice is both simple and profound: "Don't try to become a writer--focus on becoming someone who has something meaningful to say." In a world often preoccupied with polish, Sippy emphasizes authenticity and lived experience as the true drivers of impactful writing.

Available on:https://www.amazon.in/stores/author/B0C7KBHNGG?ingress=0&visitId=fe706d20-f213-4440-b771

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