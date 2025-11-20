VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: As the monsoon season sets in, driving conditions become unpredictable, and your vehicle is exposed to unique risks -- from sudden flooding and water logged roads to engine trouble. This year's southwest monsoon was 8% above the long-term average, with approximately 35% of the country receiving excess rainfall. This increases the likelihood of accidents, vehicle damage, and road disruptions.

"As the monsoon season intensifies with above-average rainfall, vehicle owners must take extra precautions. Protect your vehicle during these conditions to avoid costly damage and ensure road safety." - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Royal Sundaram has been providing car insurance for over two decades, serving more than 2 million happy vehicle owners. Here are a few expert tips to help you keep your vehicle safe and protected during India's challenging monsoons:

1. Maintain the right tyre pressure

Wet roads in monsoons can lead to hydroplaning, affecting your tyre grip. If the tyres are underinflated or suffering from wear and tear, this could be dangerous and cause your car to lose traction on the road.

2. Get the brakes checked regularly

Brakes are your car's lifeline, keeping you safe on slick roads and protecting you from unexpected potholes. You should regularly get the brakes checked for optimal brake fluid top-ups and brake pad replacements and inspect brake lines and rotors for damage.

3. Park your car properly

It might be tempting to park your car in an easily available spot, but this can prove harmful, especially in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Always look for covered parking; if not available, use waterproof covers to add extra protection.

4. Monitor battery health

The moisture and humidity of the monsoons can lead to battery corrosion and obstruct power flow to your engine, affecting the car's performance and power output. To prolong your battery life, ensure cleaning the terminals.

5. Follow the right driving protocols

To drive safely during the monsoon, use low-beam lights for better visibility without dazzling other drivers. Keep your windows clean with the defogger for optimal sight in wet conditions. Maintain smooth acceleration and braking to prevent skidding on slippery surfaces. Most importantly, avoid driving through waterlogged roads to protect your car and yourself.

"To safeguard your vehicle during the monsoon, consider taking additional precautions. Park your vehicle away from flood-prone areas, ensure regular maintenance and servicing, and stay updated with weather alerts to avoid venturing out in hazardous conditions." - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

While you might follow safe driving practices, unforeseen circumstances like sudden floods or severe water logging can still pose risks to your vehicle.

Opt for comprehensive Motor Insurance from Royal Sundaram to protect yourself and your vehicle. It offers a preferred garage network for hassle-free repairs and free pickup and drop-off for insured vehicles. It also supports cashless repairs, warranty on replacement parts, swift approvals, prompt delivery, and regular updates to keep you informed throughout the claims process.

Stay protected during this monsoon season with Royal Sundaram, where peace of mind meets exceptional service. Drive with assurance, knowing you're covered for whatever the weather may bring.

