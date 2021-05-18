Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/News Voir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced a cashback offer of up to Rs 750 on a range of premium mattresses. Customers planning to purchase a new mattress can shop for it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 857 on the EMI Store.

A supportive and comfortable mattress promotes good posture, enhances health benefits, and helps us function better during the day. Therefore, it is crucial that we select the right mattress based on the shape, size, type of coils, brand and personal requirements. Customers can shop from different brands such as Durfi, Spring Fit, Duroflex, Centuary etc. on the EMI Store.

Below mentioned are some of the best-selling mattresses with their starting EMIs on the EMI Store:

1. Durfi mattress on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,351

2. Spring Fit mattress on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,941

3. Duroflex mattress on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 857

4. Springtek mattress on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 857

5. Goel Coir mattress on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 857

Those belonging from cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thane, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat can shop for mattress online on the EMI Store.

When you shop for mattress online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, you get several benefits like No Cost EMIs, zero down payment, quick home delivery and additional cashback up to Rs. 750. With a network of over 1.2 lakh partner stores, the EMI Store manages to deliver products quickly within the same day*. You can also choose a convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months and the zero down payment facility means that you need not pay any amount upfront.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy 4 step process:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the mattress you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor. Proceed to checkout.

3. Add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to registered mobile number. Ordered item will be delivered to your home.

*Terms and Conditions apply

