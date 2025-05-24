HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Many first-time borrowers focus only on salary or job details when applying for a loan. But lenders often check the CIBIL score first. This score shows past credit behaviour and helps them decide whether to approve the loan. To make this process easier, Bajaj Markets offers users the facility to check CIBIL scores for free. It is quick, simple, and does not need any paperwork. Users just need to enter the following details:

- Full name

- PAN

- Date of birth

- Mobile number

- Email address

- Pin code

A CIBIL score of 750 or higher is generally considered good, indicating a history of timely loan repayments. This helps in getting the loan approved faster. It can also lead to better interest rates and easier terms. Checking the score before applying helps individuals understand their credit health and prepare better.

Advantages of Maintaining a Good CIBIL Score

Here are key benefits of maintaining a good CIBIL score that can positively impact borrowing experiences and financial opportunities:

Higher Credit Limits

Lenders offer more credit when the score reflects a strong repayment history.

Faster Loan Approvals

A high score can speed up the process, which is helpful during urgent needs.

Better Loan Terms

Good credit scores may lead to lower interest rates and flexible repayment options.

Access to Premium Products

Exclusive credit cards and loans are often given to those with high credit scores.

Stronger Co-signer Support

Co-signing a loan is easier with a high score, helping the main borrower get better terms.

Checking the credit score often can help users stay on track. It can lead to quicker approvals and better financial choices. Bajaj Markets also offers many financial products like loans, credit cards, insurance, and investments. These are available on the Bajaj Markets app and website, making it simple to compare and choose the right option.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com".

