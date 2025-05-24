National Missing Children’s Day is an annual event that is observed annually on May 25 in the United States of America (USA). This annual event has been commemorated in the US since 1983, when it was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan. This annual event was established in response to the disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz, who went missing in New York City on May 25, 1979. Patz’s missing case was one of the first to gain national attention and helped raise awareness about the issue of missing children. National Missing Children’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 25. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

National Missing Children’s Day serves as a reminder about the importance of child safety and the efforts needed to prevent child abductions. It also honours the dedicated law enforcement professionals and citizens who work to protect children and recover those who go missing. It falls on the same day as the International Missing Children's Day, which was established in 2001. International Missing Children's Day: Know the History and Significance of the Global Event Raising Awareness About the Issue of Missing Children.

National Missing Children’s Day 2025

National Missing Children’s Day History

It was on May 25, 1979, that Etan Patz was only six years old when he disappeared from his New York City home on his way from the bus to school. This case quickly received extensive coverage. The date of his disappearance was designated as National Missing Children's Day. His father, a professional photographer, distributed black-and-white photographs of him in an effort to find him. The resulting massive search and media attention that followed focused the public's attention on the problem of child abduction and the lack of plans to address it.

National Missing Children’s Day Significance

National Missing Children’s Day is an important annual event in the US that educates parents, guardians, caregivers, and others who look after the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. This day aims to raise awareness about child abductions and missing children. It is a perfect day to recognise and honour organisations, law enforcement, and individuals who have made a difference in protecting children in the US and around the world.

