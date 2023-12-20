NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 20: Barco, a global technology leader in networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets, announces its new LCD video wall Barco UniSee II in India.

Barco UniSee II represents a new generation of the already successful and innovative Barco UniSee platform, and it's poised to redefine the professional LCD video wall landscape. This advanced platform elevates the viewing experience and refines the ergonomic aspects, making it the new benchmark for applications such as control rooms, boardrooms, corporate lobbies, and experience centers.

The revolutionary Barco UniSee platform has been known for its superior image performance, precise installation, and predictable maintenance. Barco UniSee II builds upon these strengths and takes a significant step forward in delivering unparalleled image quality, perfect uniformity, optimized ergonomics, and a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The optimal immersive and seamless visual experience

Rajeeva Lochan Sharma, Managing Director of Barco India, shared his thoughts on this groundbreaking launch, stating, "We are intensely committed to delivering fully integrated, contemporary customer experiences while embracing innovative technologies to position ourselves for future success. Introducing Barco UniSee II, we aim to offer our customers the optimal immersive and seamless visual experiences. Barco UniSee II is the result of detailed research, development, and a steadfast commitment to crafting state-of-the-art visual display solutions. It seamlessly combines our renowned 'no bezel' technology with the latest advancements in image quality, calibration, and user-friendliness. The outcome is a video wall system that not only meets, but exceeds the expectations of the most demanding industries and applications."

Sanjay Katyal, National Sales Manager, Barco India, added, "Featuring a bezel-less display and a user-friendly panel docking and undocking system, Barco UniSee was a significant step-up in LCD video wall performance. Barco UniSee II now represents another substantial stride towards achieving flawless image quality. Leveraging the same proven foundation, this new flagship introduces substantial enhancements in visual clarity, uniformity, and cost efficiency. Our LCD video wall platform ensures that your content is presented on the screen as intended, showing every detail while adhering to ergonomic best practices."

Barco UniSee II offers a spectacular viewing experience. The use of quantum dot technology significantly increases the color gamut, enabling vibrant and color-rich content. Furthermore, the video wall boasts High Dynamic Range (HDR) levels of contrast by using mini-LED backlights, resulting in deep blacks, enhanced whites, and more vivid colors that create a lasting impact.

To ensure a seamless viewing experience, the individual displays are perfectly aligned both mechanically and optically, thanks to the renowned Barco Mount. The Sense X technology automatically matches brightness, colors, and contrast in real-time, creating a perfectly balanced single canvas for both static and dynamic content.

Designed to be viewedBarco UniSee II has been meticulously designed to be viewed under any ambient lighting conditions and viewing angles, providing a constant performance. Advanced polarizer technology, eye fatigue reduction, and reduced radiated heating enhance the comfort of control room operators. With a brightness of 800 nits, which can be locally boosted up to 1300 nits, all visuals shine, regardless of the lighting conditions.

In addition to its exceptional performance, Barco UniSee II is also a sustainable and cost-effective investment. With a 20% reduction in real use power consumption compared to the previous generation, thanks to the use of mini-LED backlights, and high platform reliability with redundancy options for critical components, Barco UniSee II promises a high Return on Investment (ROI).

Another big step forward

Gerrit Vermeire, Director of Product Management at Barco, summed it up, "Barco UniSee II is another big step forward for LCD video walls, which is the mostly deployed technology on the market today (compared to direct view LED and rear-projection video walls). The image quality has been refined with state-of-the-art technology to a level never seen in professional LCD video walls before - while respecting the viewers' wellbeing. Both the big picture and the smallest details are shown with the greatest precision, making sure all content stands out and has the intended impact. Coupled with the field-proven UniSee Mount and a great service offering, Barco UniSee II is without a doubt the most advanced LCD video wall solution on the market today."

Barco UniSee II is a game-changer in the world of professional LCD video walls, setting new standards for image quality, performance, and cost-efficiency. With its introduction, Barco reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional visual display solutions, tailored to meet the evolving needs of a wide range of industries and applications.

For more information on Barco UniSee II, visit www.barco.com/unisee-II.

