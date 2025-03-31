VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: BeeYoung, India's first crafted strong beer brand, has achieved remarkable success at the European Beer Challenge™ 2025, winning a Gold Medal for its innovative product, BeeYoung Beyond, and a Silver Medal for its flagship offering, BeeYoung. This prestigious competition, held in London, is recognized as one of the most significant beer contests in Europe, showcasing the best brews from around the world.

Founded by Abhinav Jindal under Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, BeeYoung has rapidly established itself as a leader in India's craft beer revolution. The brand is celebrated for its commitment to quality and unique flavor profiles, appealing to a new generation of beer enthusiasts seeking distinct drinking experiences. BeeYoung's flagship beer is known for its smooth texture and refreshing citrus notes, setting it apart in a market often dominated by similar commercial offerings.

The newly launched BeeYoung Beyond is India's first International Style Crafted Pilsner that exemplifies the brand's innovative spirit. This brew combines traditional regional flavors with premium international brewing standards, utilizing a unique blend of Smoked Belgian Specialty Malt and Doon Basmati rice from Uttarakhand. The result is a smooth, velvety beer with earthy, spicy, and floral notes that cater to discerning craft beer lovers.

Abhinav Jindal expressed his pride in this achievement: "Winning at the European Beer Challenge™ is a proud moment for us. This recognition is a testament to our passion for brewing and the dedication of our entire team. It validates our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation in every batch we produce."

BeeYoung's accolades at the European Beer Challenge™ further solidify its status as a leading name in the global beer industry. This victory not only highlights the brand's exceptional craftsmanship but also reinforces its position as one of India's most awarded craft beer brands on both domestic and international platforms.

As BeeYoung continues to raise the bar in brewing excellence, it invites consumers to experience its exceptional offerings that complement any occasion. With this latest recognition, BeeYoung stands as a beacon of innovation and quality in the ever-evolving craft beer landscape.

Price for BeeYoung Beer - 500ml Can - Rs 110, 650ml BTL- Rs 150

Price for BeeYoung Beyond - 500ml Can - Rs 170, 650ml BTL- Rs 220

Instagram Link - https://www.instagram.com/beeyoungbeer/

BeeYoung is a premium craft beer brand produced by Kimaya Himalayan Beverages LLP, founded by Abhinav Jindal in 2018. It is India's first crafted strong beer, known for its smooth, citrusy flavors and silk-like texture. BeeYoung uses the cleanest ingredients and a carefully crafted brewing process to deliver an unmissable beer experience. Currently available in five markets in North India, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh. With a focus on off-premise retail sales, the brand aims to cater to diverse consumer preferences across age, gender, and location.

Award Highlights:

- Gold Medal for BeeYoung Beyond at European Beer Challenge™ 2025

- Silver Medal for BeeYoung at European Beer Challenge™ 2025

- Gold medal at the Asia Beer Challenge 2024

- Silver in Tasting (Strong Lager) and Silver in Bottle Design at World Beer Awards 2024

- Ambrosia Award 2024: BeeYoung won the Ambrosia Award for Best Strong Beer in 2024.

- "Product Debut of the Year" - Spiritz Awards 2019

- Gold in the liquid-tasting category at the Spiritz Magazine Conclave and Achievers' Awards in 2023.

- Gold medal at the European Beer Challenge in 2023 for its first crafted strong beer

- Bronze award for Strong Lager (Packaged) at the Beer of India Awards in 2022.

- GOLD - Packaging, GOLD - Liquid Tasting - Spiritz Selection Award 2022

- GOLD - Packaging, GOLD - Liquid Tasting - Spiritz Selection Award 2021

- Silver - Liquid Tasting - Spiritz Selection Award 2020

- Fastest Growing Brand - Beer GOLD Spiritz Achievers Award 2020

- Various accolades over the years in Brewers World Awards

