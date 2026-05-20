Business News | Best NDA Coaching in Dehradun: How Brigadier Defence Academy Is Guiding Students Towards Defence and Merchant Navy Careers After 12th

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: Every year, lakhs of students run towards the same career paths. Engineering. Medical. Government exams. The pressure starts early, but clarity rarely does. In the middle of this race, many students never even discover that some of the country's most respected careers can begin right after Class 10th or 12th.

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That is exactly the gap Brigadier Defence Academy is trying to solve.

Founded under the mentorship of educator Devbrat Shukla, the academy has slowly built a strong reputation among Defence aspirants looking for serious guidance instead of routine classroom coaching. From NDA Coaching after 12th to SSB Interview Preparation and Merchant Navy Coaching, the academy focuses on helping students understand where they fit before they start preparing.

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The difference becomes visible in the kind of conversations students have here. Instead of only discussing marks and cut offs, mentors speak about discipline, confidence, leadership, communication, personality, and long term career growth.

For many students, especially those coming from smaller towns, this becomes the first time someone explains the actual opportunities available in Defence Services and the Merchant Navy.

According to mentors at Brigadier Defence Academy, one of the biggest advantages students can have is starting early. Students who begin NDA Foundation preparation after 10th often develop stronger basics, better communication skills, and a more disciplined routine by the time they appear for competitive exams.

In Defence careers, preparation is not only about solving questions. Selection processes like SSB Interviews are designed to judge personality, confidence, decision making, and officer like qualities. This is where many students struggle despite performing well academically.

The academy's training model focuses heavily on this aspect. Students preparing for NDA, CDS, AFCAT, and SSB Interviews are guided through structured mentorship sessions that go beyond books and test series.

At the same time, Brigadier Defence Academy has also created awareness around Merchant Navy careers, a field that still remains underexplored among Indian students and parents.

For students searching for career options after 12th outside the usual JEE and NEET route, Merchant Navy opportunities through IMU CET can open doors to international careers with strong financial growth and global exposure. The challenge, however, is that most students are unaware of Sponsorship Interviews, which play a major role in securing opportunities within the industry.

This is where focused mentorship becomes important.

From IMU CET Coaching to Sponsorship Interview Preparation, students are trained to understand both the examination process and the professional expectations of the maritime sector. The academy believes that awareness alone can change career outcomes for thousands of students who otherwise limit themselves to overcrowded traditional options.

Another reason behind the academy's growing recognition is its mentorship driven culture. Many students join with hesitation and limited self belief. Over time, mentors witness visible transformation in their confidence, communication, and discipline.

For Devbrat Shukla, that transformation remains more important than marketing numbers or classroom strength.

The vision now extends beyond Dehradun. Brigadier Defence Academy is preparing to expand its offline presence further with a new centre in Lucknow while continuing to strengthen its digital mentorship ecosystem for students across India.

As conversations around careers continue to evolve, institutions that focus on guidance rather than pressure are beginning to stand out. And for students looking towards Defence Services or the Merchant Navy, the right mentorship at the right age may prove far more valuable than simply following the crowd.

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