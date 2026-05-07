Business News | BGMI Brings Big Rewards to the Battlefield with New Redeem Codes

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 7: KRAFTON India has introduced a new batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), bringing players access to a curated selection of in-game collectibles. Headlining this drop is the Mecha Ant - Thompson SMG, a themed weapon skin that adds a futuristic, mechanical touch to the classic Tommy Gun. Known for its strong close-range impact and high magazine capacity, the Thompson continues to be a dependable option in tight combat scenarios, with this variant offering a distinct visual upgrade alongside its familiar performance.

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As BGMI gears up for the 4.4 update, anticipation within the community continues to rise, with players eager to see what's coming next.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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General Redeem Codes:

1) KLZCZV35WUNDBMVS

2) KLZDZ7WDBD9PWKVJ

3) KLZEZRPWFEQSFAS4

4) KLZFZQKQE7P6HR9S

5) KLZGZNNDFDCJF3NP

6) KLZHZHX6ECH857AV

7) KLZIZEWXSCTS87QK

8) KLZJZGUUCU8Q7WVS

9) KLZKZ738QGGH6H8K

10) KLZLZV8MTKEG76GQ

11) KLZMZ6SBHME75AGK

12) KLZNZNPAJC5F9PGP

13) KLZOZ7BKXHH6DRDV

14) KLZPZXS5F7RDN9H7

15) KLZQZTMEPKSPGWHR

16) KLZRZGRF9MWMPCA8

17) KLZVZGKDA69FJW7B

18) KLZTZX47U9W73JME

19) KLZUZJJ8PPA8TBJF

20) KLZBAZ4KH39WSAW9

21) KLZBBZ6UHG7KUUD3

22) KLZBCZBKSHH36FJU

23) KLZBDZAEH83HMEGD

24) KLZBEZ9JSFWKNEMT

25) KLZBFZHKHM8WEHF7

26) KLZBGZ5MN4FSASHK

27) KLZBHZSX99PUWMMP

28) KLZBIZ8QKXERHN3C

29) KLZBJZNVDD33P6UA

30) KLZBKZGXRGPXNKSP

31) KLZBLZD5VE4WQQMH

32) KLZBMZB5UETH5XBV

33) KLZBNZJDA5MXV6QB

34) KLZBOZUQWKS77C79

35) KLZBPZ4DR4WNVT9D

36) KLZBQZE46BSM6GV8

37) KLZBRZQ9PK93EBF3

38) KLZBVZ3NB4J55XNP

39) KLZBTZ9W8DVAT75A

40) KLZBUZBB3E6ADSCH

41) KLZCAZ6RH4DRRUAQ

42) KLZCBZ43KHAVK5E8

43) KLZCCZJAF4PDTAC8

44) KLZCDZ6NDXEPTGDG

45) KLZCEZ4J95NUJNQH

46) KLZCFZTJUARMTWNJ

47) KLZCGZEC74CM7CU9

48) KLZCHZ7X8JXNXAJT

49) KLZCIZSRQC4BDTDC

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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