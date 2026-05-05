Business News | BGMI Introduces New Reward Drop with Glacier Spin Tokens and Snow Hunter Backpack

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5: KRAFTON India has rolled out a new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to M416 Glacier Spin Tokens, along with the addition of the Snow Hunter Backpack in the current reward pool.

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The Snow Hunter Backpack is a rare, winter-themed cosmetic that offers an upgradable design, allowing players to enhance the visual appeal of their in-game gear. Typically, available through high-tier crates and special spins, it brings a seasonal aesthetic to the battlefield while expanding players' customization options.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1) LHZPZF6B9X8H3TJT

2) LHZQZ5JFBHGSSSHT

3) LHZRZ38B86WCSKFN

4) LHZVZXP73DV8HMJB

General Redeem Codes:

1) KKZCZUF3NUF88D9K

2) KKZDZVFH58BPME5T

3) KKZEZG966PND8VNU

4) KKZFZR36THSHXR5B

5) KKZGZFDHCTQGCSBM

6) KKZHZTQ4WXQV57WJ

7) KKZIZ8N88KH9JMU7

8) KKZJZ5K9KNJQNCUH

9) KKZKZS79USJCASEG

10) KKZLZ8XNBTCMEWA5

11) KKZMZRK9EX3RJDCA

12) KKZNZCJAM8WVUHMG

13) KKZOZUPEUS7A7HX8

14) KKZPZ5HVJ3JXJ3XB

15) KKZQZJGWTP7RHXB4

16) KKZRZT873WKVH9EP

17) KKZVZJBM3PNWACMV

18) KKZTZRKPMQ4KTVMH

19) KKZUZ9875DBNRE9X

20) KKZBAZTT4AE5EEJT

21) KKZBBZTERUHHPADW

22) KKZBCZP7C6FN8AK9

23) KKZBDZ874QQS4QR5

24) KKZBEZ56DV9S636U

25) KKZBFZ5SNAHHQ45N

26) KKZBGZ6CTHTKBNWR

27) KKZBHZR3H7GV4KDT

28) KKZBIZV9B9NMQP9T

29) KKZBJZ7UP39HNTXA

30) KKZBKZX8KEJ7WKUS

31) KKZBLZRH33H776B4

32) KKZBMZTNJF86HQBT

33) KKZBNZ69BXDD6U5D

34) KKZBOZW7QPDG6TPS

35) KKZBPZ8QD3XQ7M98

36) KKZBQZ96BKKQMTUN

37) KKZBRZFS6BBUJPMQ

38) KKZBVZ45SFBJ5BV3

39) KKZBTZ3H58US7VVS

40) KKZBUZ5MKQ9VWM6J

41) KKZCAZ74JWC58BKN

42) KKZCBZA6SBKUR5RT

43) KKZCCZSC9WU56JKH

44) KKZCDZGXSE76RP7M

45) KKZCEZ9E7QJNPGMT

46) KKZCFZ6U6A74B477

47) KKZCGZ5W95HHFBTV

48) KKZCHZ6VDGNP64WH

49) KKZCIZ9V6JMBSC88

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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