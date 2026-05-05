Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

The anticipation surrounding MS Dhoni’s potential return to action continues to grow, but fans hoping to see the legendary wicketkeeper-batter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight will be disappointed. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed that their former captain has not travelled with the squad to the capital for their IPL 2026 Match 48 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC). Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni Namaz Claim: Fact Checking the Viral Religious Advice Rumours.

The 44-year-old remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a persistent injury that has kept him out of the entire 2026 campaign thus far.

MS Dhoni Injury Status and Travel Update

Despite earlier reports suggesting he had resumed light training, team officials confirmed on Monday that Dhoni remains in Chennai to continue his rehabilitation.

Injury Detail: Dhoni is recovering from a calf injury sustained prior to the start of the season.

Travel Status: He has not joined the team in New Delhi, making him officially unavailable for selection for the Tuesday night fixture.

Recent Progress: Batting coach Michael Hussey recently noted that while Dhoni has increased his running speeds in practice, he has yet to give the "green signal" for a competitive return. CSK vs DC: Playoff Implications The absence of their talisman comes at a critical time for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. Both Chennai and Delhi currently sit mid-table with four wins from nine matches, making tonight's result pivotal for their respective playoff aspirations.

CSK Form: The team has struggled with inconsistency and injuries, most recently losing Ramakrishna Ghosh to a season-ending ailment.

DC Advantage: Led by Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals enter the game with momentum following a string of improved performances from their top order and spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. While tonight is a "no-go" for the former skipper, the medical team remains optimistic about a late-season appearance. CSK's next fixture is scheduled for May 10 against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a venue where the home crowd is desperate to see "Thala" take the field one final time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).