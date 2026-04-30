Business News | Bharat Vibhushan Samman 2026 Celebrated with Grandeur at Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh

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Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 30: The prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 was organized with great dignity and grandeur at the Regional Hall of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Sector 1, Chandigarh. The event brought together distinguished personalities, eminent achievers, and dignitaries from across the nation to celebrate excellence and outstanding contributions in various fields.

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The event was graced by Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Hon'ble Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as the Chief Guest, whose esteemed presence added significance to the occasion and inspired all attendees with his encouraging address.

Adding further prestige to the event, Sardar Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, graced the occasion as the Special Guest of Honor, motivating awardees with his presence and words of encouragement.

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The ceremony was further honored by the presence of eminent Guests of Honor, including:

* Shri Ram Lok Khatana, Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha

* Sardar Surinder Singh Moti, Secretary to the Speaker

* Mr. Sahil Luthra, Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Delhi

* Dr. Abhishek Gilara, Director, Advit Jewels & Rambhajo, Jaipur, Rajasthan

The event was meticulously organized by Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President, Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), along with Ms. Reshu Gupta, Secretary, ISRHE. Both dignitaries shared the stage with the Chief Guest and played a vital role in successfully conducting the ceremony.

The program commenced with the National Anthem, setting a tone of patriotism and pride. The proceedings were gracefully conducted by the Masters of Ceremony, Miss Gauri Sharma and Miss Geet Sharma, who ensured a smooth and engaging flow throughout the event.

During the ceremony, distinguished individuals from diverse sectors such as education, healthcare, social work, industry, research, and public service were felicitated with the Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 in recognition of their exceptional achievements and contributions toward nation-building.

In his address, the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of ISRHE in recognizing and promoting excellence across India. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging individuals who contribute selflessly to societal development and inspire others through their work.

The event concluded with the National Anthem, marking a respectful and patriotic closure to a highly successful and memorable event.

The Bharat Vibhushan Samman continues to stand as a symbol of honor, inspiration, and national pride, encouraging individuals and organizations to strive for excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.

Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 | Awardee List

1. Mr. Sahil Luthra - Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Leadership 2. Dr. Neeraj Kumar - Excellence in Economics Teaching & Research 3. Mr. Kishor Kumar - Excellence in Iconic Brands Leadership for Valuable Contribution in Education, Social and Culture 4. Dr. Vaibhav R Deogirkar - Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Services 5. Dr. (Hon) Babita Hundal - Lifetime Achievement in Art, Culture & Heritage Promotion 6. Dr. Meraj Ahamad Ansari - Pioneer Homeopath Athlete Award 7. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti - Excellence in Social Work for Dalit Upliftment & Human Rights 8. Dr. S C Pandey - Author and Excellence in Research 9. Mr. Bikramjeet Singh - Global Excellence in AI and IoT Leadership 10. Dr. Shiv Charan Singh - Aerospace & Aviation Thought Leadership Award 11. Dr. Digambar Sitaram Tayade - Excellence in Sustainable Urban Development 12. Dr. Alka Rani - Excellence in Education & Academic Leadership 13. Miss Sivkan Kaur - Little Star of Punjabi Traditional Dance 14. (Mr.) Dr. Brajadulal Chakrabarti - Visionary Award in Engineering Manufacturing, Industrial Administration & Social Contribution 15. Mr. Naresh Raghani Madhukar - Distinguished Achievement in Literature & Creative Writing 16. Dr. Harbhajan Singh - Transformational Leadership in Education Award 17. Ms. Deepti Sehgal - Excellence in Women Empowerment & Leadership 18. Mr. Vinay Mishra - Emerging Talent in Contemporary Singing 19. Dr. (CA) Sudhir Garg - Excellence in Taxation and Financial Advisory Services Award 20. Mr. Vineet Gandhi - Excellence in Social Work & Community Development 21. Er. Sandeep Kumar - Excellence in Academic Leadership Award 22. Dr. Inderjeet Kaur Arora - Outstanding Contribution to Academia and Literature Award 23 Advocate Shivani Saini - Literary Contribution & Creative Excellence in Legal Mentorship 24. Mrs. Vimala Budania - Outstanding Contribution to Education and Humanitarian Service 25. Dr. Jignesh Joshi - Visionary Leader of India's Smart City 26. Mr. Alok Kumar - iNSIGHTS AI Startup of the Year 27. Ms. Shweta Shankar Kunjir - Woman of Influence in Business 28. Mrs. Poonam More Todkar - Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Social Reformer 29. Dr. Anamika Aval - Best Practitioner in Energy Healing and Alternative Therapies 30. Ms. Chanda Sharma - Outstanding Spiritual Leadership Guidance 31. Acharya Santosh Kumar Pandey - Influencer in Astrology & Occult Sciences Award 32. Mr. Pawan Reley - Legal Advocacy and Social Justice 33. Dr. Chaitali Das - Reviving the Jute Industry and Reforming Prison Inmates through Social Initiatives 34. Shri Dharma Ram Khoja - Outstanding Leadership & Business Excellence Award 35. Dr. Sanjay Dhanka - Academic Excellence with Research Leadership & Innovation 36. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Distinguished Service in Healthcare & Medical Field 37. Mr. Lachman Singh - Distinguished Academic Leadership Award 38. Dr. Ravinder Randev - Visionary Founder in Ayurveda & Natural Healthcare 39. Dr. Sunil Kumar - Innovations and Excellence in Autism Management 40. Mr. Shree Krishan Choudhary - Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovations 41. Mr. Arshdeep Walia - Distinguished Service in Radio Journalism & Broadcasting 42. Dr. Tanupriya Bindal - Dynamic Healthcare Professional Award 43. Mr. Lokesh Kirar - Excellence in Post-Sales Support & Service Innovation - Electronics & Fintech 44. Mrs. Simmi Bedi - Social Impact & Community Transformation Award 45. Dr. Kurumalla Naveen Kumar - Excellence in Education and Social Welfare 46. Fly Wellness Private Limited - Wellness Innovation Excellence Award 47. Dr. Devinder Preet Singh - Center of Excellence in Healthcare Services 48. Professor Dr. Mamidanna Sreedhar - Excellence in Multidisciplinary Research & Innovation 49. Dr. N. Basetti - Iconic Healthcare Leader 50. Ms. Mamidanna S. Devasena - Art & Heritage Luminary Award 51. Dr. Mahesh B - Visionary Education Leader Award 52. Dr. Kanchan Negi - Outstanding Woman Icon Award in Media, Education & Social Development 53. Dr. Anil Santu Kale - Visionary Leader in Healthcare and Education 54. Shri Mallesha G B - Exceptional Spiritual Leadership & Social Empowerment Award 55. Mr. Nandan Patel - Excellence in Digital Innovation & Tech Entrepreneurship 56. Astonea Labs Limited - Visionary Organization in Pharmaceutical Sciences & Innovation 57. Dr. Mahendra Rathoriya - Integrative Medicine Excellence in AYUSH Practices 58. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil - Outstanding Contribution to Media Industry 59. Prof. Dr. Prabhpreet B. Singh - Clinical Excellence in Physiotherapy and Pain Management 60. Mr. Vikas Kumar Gupta - Mentor of the Year in Academic Excellence 61. Dr. Sarika Kiranrao Mokadam - Excellence in Para Veterinary Care & Emergency Animal Support 62. Dr. Kiran Damodharrao Mokadam - Outstanding Contribution to Animal Welfare & Social Service 63. Dr. Anil Manohar Khadse - Energy Conservation & R&D Excellence 64. Mr. Satinder Pal Singh - Outstanding Leadership in Waste Management & Recycling 65. Dr. Tariq Hussain - Innovative Leader in Nuclear Medicine & Cancer Imaging 66. Shri Satish Narharrao Vidolkar - Visionary Leader in Agriculture & Social Empowerment 67. Mrs. Ranjit Kaur - Visionary Architect of Modern Living Spaces 68. Dr. R. S. Gajendiran - Distinguished Service in Public Health & Community Care 69. Swami Brahm Muni Ji - Visionary Spiritual Guru Award 70. Dr. Valiba Vitthal Popere - Excellence in Social Service & Community Development 71. Md. Akram Saifi - Advanced Engineering in Intelligent Fitness Machines 72. Dr. Parvesh Kumar - Global Excellence in Ayurveda and Natural Healthcare 73. Shubh Enterprises - Outstanding Performance in Large-Scale CCTV Deployment 74. CA Prakash Sharma - Distinguished Professional in Accounting & Finance 75. Dr. Meena Garg - Distinguished Service in Social Welfare 76. Mr. Harshavardhan Gowda - Outstanding Achievement in Corporate Growth 77. Dr. Anil Thapar - Lifetime Excellence in Social Impact & Humanitarian Service 78. Mr. Gian Singh Sehrawat - Lifetime Contribution to Wrestling & Sports Excellence 79. Dr. A. Shaji George - Distinguished Contribution to Technology Research & Writing (AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity & ICT) 80. Devvrat Puri Goswami (Detective Dev) - Distinguished Excellence Award for Investigation

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