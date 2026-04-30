Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Comfortable DMK Alliance Return, TVK Emerges as Strong Challenger

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Chennai, April 30: The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election is shaping up to deliver a decisive mandate in favour of the DMK-led alliance, while actor-politician Vijay’s TVK is projected to emerge as a formidable new force, significantly altering the state's traditional political dynamics. According to the ‘Today’s Chanakya’ forecast, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (DMK+) is expected to secure around 125 seats, with a margin of error of ±11 seats, backed by a vote share of 39 per cent (± 3 per cent).

This places the ruling bloc comfortably above the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, indicating a strong likelihood of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin retaining power. The AIADMK-led alliance (AIADMK+), meanwhile, is projected to win around 45 seats (±11), with a vote share of 27 per cent (±3 per cent). Despite retaining a solid support base, the alliance appears to be trailing significantly behind the DMK+ in both vote share and seat conversion. Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by Matrize: DMK-Led Alliance To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions.

The most striking feature of this election, however, is the rise of TVK. Contesting its first Assembly election, the party is projected to secure around 63 seats (±11), with a vote share of 30 per cent (±3%). This marks a significant disruption in Tamil Nadu politics, positioning TVK as a major third force capable of influencing future electoral outcomes. Caste-wise voting patterns further highlight the shifting political landscape. Among Backward Classes, the DMK+ leads with 36 per cent, followed by AIADMK+ at 32 per cent and TVK at 29 per cent.

A similar trend is visible among Most Backward Classes (MBC), where DMK+ commands 38 per cent, compared to AIADMK+'s 31 per cent and TVK’s 27 per cent. Among Scheduled Castes (SC), the DMK+ holds a strong advantage with 43 per cent, while TVK has made notable inroads with 34 per cent, pushing AIADMK+ down to 19 per cent. Minority communities remain firmly aligned with the DMK+, with 64 per cent Muslim support and 49 per cent Christian backing. Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Result 2026: DMK Set To Return to Power, CM MK Stalin Likely To Secure Second Consecutive Term.

TVK, however, has managed to attract a sizeable minority vote, securing 25 per cent among Muslims and 34 per cent among Christians. Experts note that caste figures do not add up to 100 per cent due to the presence of smaller parties and denotified tribes, with a margin of error of ±3 per cent. Overall, the projections indicate continuity in governance under the DMK, but with a transformed opposition space where TVK's emergence could redefine Tamil Nadu’s political equations in the years ahead.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).