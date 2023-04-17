Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Biggies Burger, India's largest homegrown burger chain, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest store at Sarjapur, Bengaluru. With its 14th store in Bengaluru, Biggies Burger is expanding its presence deep into the city bringing hyperlocal approach to its expansion plans.

Biggies Burger which has established itself as a go to brand among Indian consumers, kick started its rapid expansion plans this year and aims to have 350 stores across India by 2024. Biggies Burger currently has over 130 stores in the country.

Biraja Rout, founder of Biggies Burger is bullish on reaching a 100 crore revenue by end of financial year 2023 considering the fact that Biggies Burger has been an increasingly popular homegrown QSR brand for franchising. As a part of its franchising programme, Biggies Burger has come up with 'Biggies Entrepreneur Programme' which enables aspiring foodpreneurs to build a sustainable QSR business as its franchisees.

The newly launched store, located at Natura Walk, Sarjapur features the signature Biggies Burger menu, which includes a variety of lip smacking burgers, sides, and drinks.

"We are excited to open a new store in Bengaluru. We have been building a loyal customer base across the country and we are confident that we will reach our 350 store mark by 2024," said Biraja Rout, the founder of Biggies Burger. "Our menu is diligently planned to suit the tastes of the local people, and we are confident that the new store will be a hit among the local community."

With the opening of its new store in Sarjapur, Biggies Burger is continuing its mission to bring authentic grilled burgers to customers across India. "We want to create an international brand from India. We never had Indian QSR brands which have gone global. We want to create an ecosystem wherein we can create an Indian brand for the world. With an Indian brand going global, the global consumers can taste and take the expertise that we have in understanding the pallet of the consumers. There is no country as diverse as India, having understood and perfected the taste palette over a decade, at Biggies we take our quality and taste as top priority. Thus we have impeccable SOPs in place which are driven by IoT enabled kitchens to ensure there is consistency in taste and consistency across all the stores." said Biraja Rout.

