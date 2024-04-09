PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: Bipin Bhanushali Assumes Role of Investment Banking President at Marwadi Chandarana Intermediary Brokers Investment Firm.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediary Brokers, a prominent entity in the Indian Capital Market landscape renowned for its substantial market share, has welcomed Bipin Bhanushali as its new President of Investment Banking. This appointment marks a significant milestone for the firm as it embarks on ambitious ventures within its Distribution channel.

With an illustrious career spanning nearly a decade in Merchant and Investment Banking, Bhanushali brings invaluable expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Marwadi Chandarana, he served as Vice President at FedEx Securities for seven years, where his strategic acumen played a pivotal role in the company's achievements.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new assignment, Bhanushali articulated his vision for Marwadi Chandarana's investment banking division, stating, "We are committed to facilitating capital market access for companies with robust business models and capital requirements. Leveraging the esteemed Marwadi Chandarana brand, our mission is to deliver tailored solutions backed by our extensive market knowledge."

Under Bhanushali's leadership, Marwadi Chandarana Intermediary Brokers aims to continue its legacy of excellence in the financial sector, offering unparalleled services to clients and driving innovation in capital market operations. As the firm embarks on this new chapter, stakeholders anticipate groundbreaking initiatives and transformative outcomes under Bhanushali's seasoned guidance.

