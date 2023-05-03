New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with leading educational institutions for its sustainability program 'Bottles For Change'. The objective of the partnership is to create awareness about the potential for recycling used plastic and educate students on the importance of managing it. For the current fiscal year, Bisleri plans to engage with over 200 institutions to empower students to become changemakers for the future. The 'Bottles For Change' initiative is currently operational in 7 cities, and Bisleri plans to expand the program to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gandhinagar in Gujarat during the year.

Educational Institutions Partnered with Bottles For Change

- Amity University- SRM Institute of Science and Technology- Tata Institute of Social Science- TERI School of Advanced Studies- Institute of Hotel Management- MGR Educational and Research Institution- Bombay Cambridge School- Podar International School- Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School

'Bottles For Change' is part of Bisleri's overall sustainability initiative, Bisleri Greener Promise, which aims to build a greener future for everyone. The program focuses on educating the youth about mitigating plastic waste and building a circular economy. It will teach students to treat used plastic as a valuable resource by segregating and disposing of it responsibly to prevent it from entering landfills. Bisleri would also provide enabling systems to ensure the plastic is sent directly to the recyclers and help the students make their institutions 'ZERO PLASTIC TO LANDFILL' campuses.

Commenting on the partnership, Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "The future generations are the most affected stakeholder in the context of climate change. Partnering with educational institutions is crucial to educating youth about responsible consumption and reducing plastic waste to promote a circular economy. Bisleri aims to provide exceptional learning opportunities to students while committing to create a greener future for all."

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Bansal, Director - Amity Business School, Noida, said, "Environmental awareness is not an option today, but a necessity. We are responsible for protecting and preserving the planet for future generations. Thus, educating our youth about the importance of sustainability is crucial to achieving this goal. The partnership will further drive a positive environmental and social impact."

Dr. Jawahar Philimis, SRM Institute of Science and Technology said, "Partnering with Bisleri International to educate our young minds on proper disposal of plastic and recycling is a natural fit for SRMIST. We are committed to sustainability and teaching our students about the importance of taking care of the environment. This collaboration will provide valuable learning opportunities for our students and help create a more sustainable future for all of us."

Through the Bottles For Change program, Bisleri International has connected with 680 educational institutions. Some well-known and continuously participating academic institutions in this initiative include Madras Christian College (MCC), Hansraj College, Galgotias University, Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Hansraj Morarji Public School, Pillai College, among others.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata and Spyci. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

