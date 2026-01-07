VMPL
New Delhi [India], January 7: The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Organisation India (BJOI) successfully conducted its first-ever international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training seminars in India, under the guidance of Mestre Miko Hytonen, Founder of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Organisation International, Spain.
The international seminar series began in November 2025 at Shivamoga, Karnataka, and subsequently covered Mumbai, Maharashtra; Pune, Maharashtra; Surat, Gujarat; Ahemdabad, Gujarat; Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; Siliguri, West Bengal; and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Across these cities, over 10,000 students were imparted Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training.
The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Organisation India (BJOI) was established in April 2024 under the leadership of Founder Hanshi Mehul Vora (9th Dan Red Belt, Karate Japan) and Sensei Megha Vora. Today, BJOI has 25 active clubs across 25 cities in India, making it the largest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu organisation in the country.
National Senior Training Camp & Belt Examination
A Senior Training Camp and Belt Examination was conducted from 26th to 31st December 2025 at Shri Sant Shri Rajamaji Ashram, Shikarpura, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
The camp witnessed participation from over 275 senior martial artists and black belt holders from Karate, Kudo, Kickboxing, and other martial arts, representing 32 States and Union Territories of India.
The training and belt grading were conducted by *Mestre Miko Hytonen.
Belt Promotions
108 members awarded White Belt - 1 Stripe
68 members awarded White Belt - 2 Stripes
10 members awarded White Belt - 3 Stripes
5 members awarded White Belt - 4 Stripes
Hanshi Mehul Vora and Sensei Megha Vora were awarded the Blue Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Official BJOI Club Licenses Awarded
Official BJOI India & Spain licenses were awarded to representatives from the following cities and states:
Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra - Jatin Naik, Mehul Dedhia, Vipul Suru, Jasmine Makwana, Abhishek Thakar
Jodhpur (Headquarters), Rajasthan - Aruna Patel
Mumbai City, Maharashtra - Sanjay Shintre
Shivamoga, Karnataka - Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Ibrahim
Solan, Himachal Pradesh - Ajay Jaswal
Thane, Maharashtra - Bhagirath Surag
Surat, Gujarat - Vispy Kharadi, Zidan Kharadi
Pune, Maharashtra - Arvind More
Sivasagar, Assam - Mosengfa Gogoi
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - Shashidhar
Durg, Chhattisgarh - Raja Kaushal
Jodhpur, Rajasthan - Raj Bangar
Cuttack, Odisha - Nitai Guin
Ahmedabad, Gujarat - Pravin Jadhav
Navsari, Gujarat - Priyank Rana, Sarupa Rana
Rangareddy, Telangana - Aniket Tipnis
Siliguri, West Bengal - Sahadev Burman
Bengaluru, Karnataka - Amruth Patel
Sagar, Madhya Pradesh - Mohd. Aijaz
Erode, Tamil Nadu - P. Suresh
Udaipur, Rajasthan - Rajendra Charan
Gurugram, Haryana - Subhash
Delhi, NCT of Delhi - Prateek Kumar
Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - Sheikh Abdulla
Historic Achievement
This event stands as the largest international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu seminar, belt examination, and training camp ever conducted in India, firmly establishing BJOI as the leading organisation promoting Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu across the nation.
