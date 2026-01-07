Pune, January 7: A routine night turned into an unconventional rescue operation in Maharashtra's Pune after two friends accidentally locked themselves out on their balcony in the early hours of Sunday, January 4, 2026. Facing the prospect of a night outdoors or waking their sleeping parents, the duo chose an unexpected alternative: placing an order on the quick-commerce platform Blinkit to summon a delivery executive for help.

The incident, which surfaced via a viral Instagram video on Tuesday, January 6, has since garnered millions of views, highlighting both the resourcefulness of the stranded residents and the helpfulness of the delivery partner. Jejuri Temple Fire: Several, Including Councillor, Injured After Turmeric Catches Fire During Maharashtra Local Body Polls Victory Celebration in Pune; Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Executive Rescuing Pune Man and His Friends Stuck in Balcony

A Midnight Mishap

The situation began around 3:00 AM when Pune resident Mihir Gahukar and a friend stepped onto their apartment balcony. To their dismay, the sliding door clicked shut and locked behind them. With Gahukar’s parents fast asleep inside, the friends were hesitant to shout for help or pound on the glass, fearing the inevitable scolding that would follow a loud awakening.

The Delivery Agent Acts as First Responder

"We got locked in our own balcony at 3 AM, so we did this," the video caption read, documenting the moments that followed. Rather than contacting emergency services or neighbours, the pair placed a small order through the Blinkit app. When the delivery executive arrived at the building, they contacted him via phone and explained their predicament. In the recorded footage, one of the friends is heard giving calm, step-by-step instructions, "Bhaiya, the key is kept there... open the gate slowly and come inside."

The delivery agent followed the directions, located the spare house key, entered the flat quietly to avoid disturbing the sleeping parents, and eventually reached the balcony to slide the door open. The video concludes with the friends bursting into laughter as they were freed, visibly relieved that their "quick-commerce rescue" had succeeded.

Social Media Reaction and Corporate Response

The clip has sparked a wave of amusement online, with many users praising the delivery executive’s composure and honesty. One user noted, "Imagine your parents waking up to see an stranger entering the house," while another commented, "Some superheroes don't wear capes; they wear the Blinkit t-shirt." Even the official Blinkit account joined the conversation, commenting on the post: "This can only happen in Pune".

