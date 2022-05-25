New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gather Network, a Dubai based Web3 and blockchain content monetization platform has announced its expansion plan for Indian operations with the launch of the first commercial establishment in Gurugram.

Gather's innovative solution has been the tool for many international businesses (Shoof Max Streaming Platform, Bad Crypto Podcast, Synrgise, Bookstr, Bold.Tv) to generate revenue without relying solely on digital advertisements, and now the company aims to step into India's tech scene.

Having their own blockchain & token the platform will also enable support, consultancy servicing and proprietary tooling for various businesses such as DeFi protocols, blockchain gaming and decentralized apps across the wide reaches of the country along with enterprises that look to transition into blockchain space with its first-ever India office opening in Gurugram.

The platform will empower transparency as well as an ad-free monetisation culture that will help build, configure, and create strong content loyalty with an enhanced user experience.

India has now become a converged digital communications market and will be able to access the various cloud-native solutions of Gather Network capitalizing on IoT, multi decentralized models and networks to build on their digital journey for engaging experiences of the global audiences.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO & Founder of Gather Network, Reggie Raghav Jerath shares, "The primary goal of Gather has always been to fix the internet's broken business model. With our new operations opening in Gurugram, we look forward to connecting with Indian tech talent who can help empower Gather's mission to spread and connect with various creative businesses in other parts of India as well. Thereby, to generate alternate revenue streams and provide monetisation solutions to existing digital advertising routes, Gather hopes to help contribute a better economic solution catered to the emerging digital ecosystem."

Gather has various products that help in enabling effective monetization for content creators such as Gather Online, where web and mobile developers can monetize from the end-user processing power with their express permission, Gather Enterprise, which is an effective consultancy service providing solutions for business on tokenization and lastly is Gather Cloud, a decentralized cloud services providing businesses with the affordable processing power that keeps the cost of cloud computing in check with the use of their own existing devices.

Reggie Raghav Jerath, CEO and Founder of Gather Network, established the platform with a primary goal in mind, which is to fix the internet's broken business model. Gather Network is a layer 1 blockchain with its own token GTH.

Working towards an ad-free internet with a better user experience and a fairer content monetization model for publishers, the platform is a unique marketplace model that brings digital publishers and businesses together.

All types of spare processing power go into the system and are re-distributed, and recalibrated according to the market's need. Gather's expertise in cloud computing and blockchain technology along with their speciality in combining new and existing technologies together are unlocking new revenue and cost-saving opportunities for everyone.

For more information, please visit: gather.network.

