Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Blod.in introduces Blod+, a transformative healthcare software and logistics platform. This innovation is set to revolutionize blood management and delivery in India, addressing significant blood wastage in healthcare facilities.

Varun Nair, CEO of Blod.in, said, "About 6.5L units of blood are wasted annually in India, leading to around 12,000 daily deaths. Blod+ ensures hospitals have steady blood access, reducing wastage significantly."

Adithya Vikram, CTO of blod.in, said "We envision a reality where hospitals & family members are no longer burdened with the task of finding blood for their loved ones.

Healthcare giants like CloudNine, Bewell, Sooriya Hospital, and IMAX Hospital, and 35+ more hospitals have adopted Blod+, highlighting its integration ease and user-friendliness. Blod+ surpasses industry norms, reducing the average sourcing time for blood from 6 hours to an average of 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Blod+ also empowers blood banks to distribute blood and components more efficiently to hospitals in its network. This feature not only reduces wastage but also streamlines the supply chain, making it easier for blood banks to manage their inventory and fulfill demands promptly.

The launch follows a funding round with investments from industry leaders such as Prabhu Rangarajan (co-founder ofM2P Fintech), Mohan K (co-founder of Ippo Pay), Samit Shetty (founder of Chaitanya Microfinance), Vijay Pravin (founder), Ashok Vardharajan (bitscrunch), Karthik Sivaram (co-founder of backspace), Mohammed Farouk (AVP at Dr. Rela Institute), Bhopan Krishnan (founder of Outline Systems and CTO at Modives), Savitha Ramasamy, Shyam Siddarth & Praveen Krishna (co-founders ofTamilpreneur), Adithya Bharadwaj, Asutosh Upadhyay (co-founder of Fortytwo.vc), and Ideas2Impact.

For collaboration, contact varun@blod.in.

