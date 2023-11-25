Bengaluru, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities. Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas," PM Narendra Modi to Attend UN Climate Talks in UAE on November 30 and December 1, Say Sources

PM Modi Undertakes Sortie on Tejas Aircraft

Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential. pic.twitter.com/4aO6Wf9XYO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023

"The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said. Earlier today, he landed in Bengaluru and visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.