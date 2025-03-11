Bohne By Kaapi Machines, Sets New Standards in Energy Efficiency and Innovation, aligning with Make In India

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 11: Kaapi Machines, a pioneer in India's coffee revolution, proudly announces the launch of Bohne, a brand focusing on coffee technology, alongside its first machine, Bohne Bombay. This unveiling took place at AAHAR 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on March 4 2025. Bohne Bombay represents a major breakthrough in India's coffee equipment sector, combining innovative technology, energy efficiency, and smart connectivity to elevate coffee service across commercial spaces.

Also Read | Braj Ki Holi 2025: From Lathmar Holi in Barsana to Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan, Here's All You Should Know About the Rangotsav Festival.

Bohne Bombay emerges as the ultimate choice for offices, hotels, and high-footfall venues, featuring boiler-less technology that is up to 900% more energy-efficient than traditional machines. It ensures precise temperature control and consistently high-quality espresso via the GraviBrew Metallic Brewing Unit. With smart IoT connectivity, Bohne Bombay offers remote monitoring and maintenance alerts. Equipped with a 10.1-inch Android touchscreen, it allows one-touch brewing, cleaning, and customization. Bohne can produce up to 200 cups per day and includes an adjustable steam wand for specialty drinks.

Speaking about the launch, Abhinav Mathur, CEO and Managing Director, Kaapi Machines, said,

Also Read | Tyre Blast in Madhya Pradesh: Bihar Man Driving Tractor Dies on Spot As Tyre Explodes Suddenly While Filling Air on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway.

"We're excited to launch Bohne with its first machine, Bohne Bombay, manufactured entirely in India, tailored to meet the unique needs of Indian businesses. We are proud to introduce a product that not only delivers exceptional coffee but also prioritizes sustainability, efficiency, and smart innovation. With Bohne aligning with the government's mission of Make in India, it sets new standards in coffee service while giving coffee lovers a great experience of perfectly brewed coffee."

Bohne Bombay addresses the long-standing challenges of energy efficiency, maintenance complexity, and inconsistent coffee quality in commercial coffee establishments. By delivering high-quality coffee with reduced environmental impact, it enhances customer satisfaction while promoting sustainability. Industry professionals and media representatives were invited to experience Bohne's features at AAHAR 2025, where live demonstrations highlighted its innovative capabilities and the brand's vision for India's coffee technology future.

For Inquiries, Please Contact:

About Kaapi Machines

Kaapi Machines India Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneering coffee solutions company dedicated to transforming India's coffee culture by providing world-class coffee equipment, expert consultancy, and reliable support. Founded in 2007, Kaapi Machines has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge coffee technology to India, partnering with iconic global brands like Rancilio, WMF, and La Marzocco. With a strong focus on innovation, accessibility, and community engagement, Kaapi Machines empowers coffee businesses across India, from cafes and hotels to offices and homes, ensuring every cup meets the highest standards of quality and consistency.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)