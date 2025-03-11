Holi 2025 will be observed on Friday, March 14. In India, it is a vibrant festival celebrated with colours, music, and joy, marking the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. It begins with Holika Dahan, symbolising the burning of negativity, followed by a day of color play, dance, and festive treats. Each region has its unique traditions, but the essence of unity, love, and celebration remains the same. Braj Ki Holi is one of the famous celebrations. The Lathmar Holi in Barsana, Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan and more Braj Ki Holi 2025 is a 40-day Rangotsav festival, which started on March 7. As you observe Holi 2025, we bring you everything that you must know about Braj ki Holi on this significant festive day. Holi 2025: Celebrations Begin in Braj and Kashi With Rangbhari Ekadashi; Grand Procession Held in Sambhal.

Braj Ki Holi

Braj, the land of Lord Krishna, celebrates Holi with unmatched grandeur, extending the festivities over several days. The most famous event is Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon, where women playfully beat men with sticks as a re-enactment of Krishna’s teasing of Radha and her friends. This tradition attracts thousands of visitors eager to witness the colourful spectacle and cultural richness. Holi 2025 Date in India: What Is the Legend of Holi? Exploring the Mythological Origins and Significance of the Festival of Colours.

In Vrindavan, Holi takes on a devotional essence with Phoolon Ki Holi, where instead of colours, flowers are showered on devotees at the Banke Bihari Temple. The celebration continues with Widow’s Holi, a unique event where widows, traditionally restricted from such festivities, embrace joy and colours, breaking societal norms. Mathura, Krishna’s birthplace, hosts Rangbharni Ekadashi, when temples and streets come alive with gulal (coloured powder), music, and dance. The grand procession from the Dwarkadhish Temple, accompanied by bhajans and traditional performances, makes Braj Ki Holi an extraordinary experience, blending devotion, history, and festivity. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).