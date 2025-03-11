Bhopal, March 11: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 40-year-old truck driver allegedly died in a tyre blast. The horrific accident occurred on the Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway on Tuesday, March 11. Police officials said that the deceased truck driver was filling air in the tyre when it exploded suddenly, thereby killing him on the spot. The deceased was later identified as Vyas Patel.

Police officials said that Patel was a resident of Tilwara and originally hailed from Bihar. According to a report in Free Press Journal, the accident took place at Ambedkar Chowk in the Tilwara police station area. Officials of Tilwara police said that the accident occurred on the busy Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway this morning when Patel was driving his tractor to fulfil a consignment. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

Cops said that Patel experienced some difficulty in driving when he passed the Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway. Post this, he got to check the tractor and saw a deflated tyre. Patel immediately took out a pump and started filling the air when all of a sudden the tyre burst. It is reported that Patel succumbed to the burns and died on the spot. Indore Shocker: BSc Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of College in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Commuters who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and handed over Patel's body to his family. Officials suspect rising temperature could have led the tyre to burst. Meanwhile, the cops have also started probing the matter.

