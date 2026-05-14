Business News | Bombay Shirt Company and JioStar Unite to Bring a Fresh Take to 'On-Air Styling' for India's Biggest Summer Cricket Broadcast

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Bombay Shirt Company (BSC) has partnered with JioStar as the 'Official Styling Partner' for its national cricket coverage this summer season, bringing together the worlds of contemporary menswear, live entertainment, and sport through a culturally driven collaboration.

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As part of the association, BSC is styling anchors and experts across the Hindi and English national feeds, creating a distinctive on-air visual language that blends individuality, comfort, and elevated presentation for one of the country's most-watched live sporting broadcasts.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sairam Krishnamurthy, CEO, Bombay Shirt Company, said, "Cricket today exists far beyond the game itself. It sits at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and personality. JioStar has built an incredibly engaging cricket viewing experience, and we saw this as an opportunity to contribute to that broader storytelling ecosystem through style. The idea was to create looks that felt effortless, authentic, and reflective of each individual on screen."

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The collaboration marks a continued expansion of Bombay Shirt Company's cultural footprint, positioning the brand within one of India's most influential entertainment ecosystems while reinforcing its identity as a modern menswear brand shaped by personal style and refined tailoring.

The styling approach centred around lightweight summer fabrics and versatile silhouettes designed for live broadcast environments, creating a polished on-screen aesthetic that adds depth, personality, and a more engaging visual experience for audiences.

The partnership reflects JioStar's continued focus on elevating every aspect of the viewer experience, where presentation, personality, and storytelling come together to create deeper audience engagement beyond the game itself.

Speaking about the partnership, Siddharth Sharma, Content Head - Sports, JioStar, said, "Great storytellers need to tell their stories from the very first moment audiences lay their eyes on them. Styling adds sharpness, credibility, and personality, making the viewing experience more engaging. At JioStar, we wanted our on-air talent to reflect the premium energy of this summer cricket carnival - a time when summer fashion truly comes alive. It felt like a very natural fit to bring BSC on board at the intersection of sports and culture."

To bring the partnership alive, the BSC team worked closely with the broadcast talent to understand individual personalities, preferences, and on-screen presence. Each look was thoughtfully curated to feel authentic to the wearer while maintaining a cohesive visual identity across the broadcast.

As the season unfolds, audiences will continue to see a more elevated and immersive viewing experience where style, personality, and storytelling become as engaging as the action itself.

About Bombay Shirt Company:

Founded in 2012, Bombay Shirt Company is India's original custom-made menswear brand, built around the idea that great fit makes all the difference. With a focus on thoughtful design, quality fabrics, and a personalised experience, BSC offers a complete wardrobe for the modern man, combining custom clothing with ready-to-wear essentials.

Press Contact(s) for

Bombay Shirt Company

Sqube Brand Relations:

Shakeel Sutarwala -- shakeel@squbepr.com / +91.98671.50688

Samantha Furtado -- samantha@squbepr.com / +91.98190.66041

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