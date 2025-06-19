PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Brick & Bolt, most trusted tech-enabled construction company, has introduced its Connoisseur Collection of Optimised Home Designs, a game-changing offering that redefines the way homes are built, tailored to meet evolving customer preferences, leveraging technology to push the boundaries of innovation. A flagship venture for Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, this collection is a carefully curated set of optimised home designs. It has been developed from insights gained over 7 years of experience, drawing from the analysis of 8000+ floor plans and 10,000+ hours of research, involving 30+ skilled architects evaluating Liveable Area, Indoor Environment Quality, Vastu, and Ergonomic Flow to maximise space and enhance everyday living. The floor plans in this collection aim to create smartly planned, healthier, natural homes that amalgamate spatial harmony with practicality.

Addressing the Challenges of Home Construction

Building a home is often fraught with challenges, including delays, budget overruns, lack of transparency, and concern over the quality of materials used. Paired with a lack of design perfection and underwhelming post-construction experiences, these persistent issues keep coming up all through the construction process. Brick & Bolt was founded to address these pain points, transforming the construction experience for plot owners. By offering a comprehensive suite of services--from design to delivery--the company ensures seamless delivery, exceptional quality, and complete customer satisfaction. With 7 years of extensive market research, Brick & Bolt has delivered meticulously designed homes.

The Connoisseur Collection is the latest addition to Brick & Bolt's tech-enabled innovations, after analysing market research and customer insights, aimed at solving these long-standing issues. It seeks to eliminate inefficiencies and delays in every step of the construction process by leveraging cutting-edge tech innovations, thereby empowering homeowners to build their dream homes with ease and confidence. Brick & Bolt's Connoisseur collection focuses on the LIVE Methodology, a comprehensive framework to evaluate its designs on four parameters:

Speaking about the vision of Brick&Bolt and the new collection, Mr Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder & CEO of Brick & Bolt said, "The Connoisseur Collection embodies our mission to redefine the construction experience by addressing challenges property owners have faced for decades. These designs, coupled with our first-of-its-kind hassle-free delivery service up to 49 days prior to conventional processes, ensure property owners can build their dream homes within reduced time and without compromises."

Adding to this, Arpit Rajpurohit, Co-Founder & CTO, noted, "Our commitment to leveraging technology allows us to offer homes that are not only innovative but also deliver exceptional comfort and efficiency. With the Connoisseur Collection, we've distilled seven years of research and over 8,000 designs into a new standard for modern home construction as per the LIVE Methodology -- where science meets style. These optimised homes not only deliver superior ventilation, light, and space efficiency but also cut construction time by up to 15%, making dream homes a faster, smarter reality."

Key Features of the Connoisseur Collection

The Connoisseur Collection combines functionality, efficiency, and aesthetic appeal to deliver homes that meet modern lifestyle needs:

Optimised Designs: Floor plans crafted based on insights from over 7,000 homeowners and seven years of research. They focus on Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ), Vastu compliance, and space efficiency to create homes that are comfortable and functional.

Express Delivery Service: Aimed at delivering time-saving solutions through standardised processes, empowering customers to build their dream homes faster without compromising on quality.

Efficient Construction Parameters: Modular designs (G+1, G+2, G+3) ensure optimal space utilisation, resource planning, and reduced project timelines. Homes in the Connoisseur Collection can be delivered up to 49 days earlier than conventional processes.

Technical Excellence: Every design incorporates superior ventilation, natural lighting, and eco-friendly practices while adhering to modern building codes.

Cost-Efficient Solutions: Structurally efficient designs minimise material wastage, reducing costs without compromising quality.

Revolutionising the Construction Industry

Since its inception, Brick&Bolt has delivered 7000+ homes which have emerged with flying colours for meeting Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ), Vastu compliance and space efficiency standards. The biggest medals in its name, however, are the overwhelming reviews of customers who appreciate the comfort, functionality, and quality of the designs.

In 2024, Brick & Bolt rolled out pioneering initiatives like express delivery service, specialised residential projects for autistic individuals, immersive experience centres across key metros, and ramped-up capabilities for commercial projects and joint ventures. Now in 2025, the company continues to leverage cutting-edge technology, deep dive into customer insights, and sharpen their innovative processes, to bring forth the Connoisseur Collection, as it sets new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and sustainability in modern home construction.

For more information, please visit www.bricknbolt.com

About Brick&Bolt

Brick&Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick&Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick&Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick & Bolt provides 8,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick&Bolt has catered to over 7,000 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick&Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick&Bolt was founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder - CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

