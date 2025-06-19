The popular comedy dose, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is making a spectacular return! Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 21, and fans are already in splits after the hilarious promo dropped online. What’s making this season’s launch extra special is Salman Khan kicking things off as the first guest, and joining him is none other than the fan-favourite comedian Sunil Grover, who’s back in action with his unbeatable mimicry. Salman Khan Comments on Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Relationship in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’ Premiere Episode – Here’s What He Says (Watch Promo)

Netflix India Shares Hilarious Post on Instagram – See Post

In a new video posted by Netflix India, Sunil Grover is seen mimicking Salman Khan right in front of Bhaijaan himself, and the superstar simply can’t stop laughing. The hilarious moment between the two sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans flooding the comment section with love, laughter, and nostalgia. Here’s how fans reacted:

Sunil Grover Imitates Salman Khan, Fans Can’t Keep Calm:

Fans reactions

“Do Bhai dono ”Tabahi”—one user summed up the madness perfectly. Another said, “Sunil Grover: a goldmine of talent.” A fan joked, “He is more Salman bhai than Salman bhai himself!” One hilarious comment read, “Salman Khan realised that he is spitting image of mimicked Salman and not the other way around.” Someone even commented, “Never thought would see this collab reel—Bhai and riyal Bhai!” And of course, Salman’s smile had fans swooning: “You look good when you laugh sir.” ‘I’m Coming Home,’ Says Navjot Singh Sidhu on Returning to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3

Navjot Singh Sidhu Makes His Return, Promises ‘Full Dhamaal’

The promo opens with the dramatic re-entry of Navjot Singh Sidhu, setting the stage for an explosive season. Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan then make a grand entry together, backed by dancers and high-energy music, with the voiceover announcing, “Naye season ki shuruaat, Sikandar ke saath!”

About 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3':

The new season retains the old gang too—Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh—guaranteeing laughter and madness every weekend. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will stream every “Funnyvaar” (Saturday) on Netflix, starting June 21.

