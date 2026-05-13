Business News | Bright Outdoor Media Limited Achieves Strong FY26 Earnings Growth; EBITDA at Rs 35.23 Cr & Net Profit at Rs 24.05 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Bright Outdoor Media Limited (BSE - 543831), a leading name in India's out-of-home advertising, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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Key Financial Highlights:

H2 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹92.12 Cr, YoY growth of 30.83%- EBITDA of ₹20.25 Cr, YoY growth of 42.46%- EBITDA Margin of 21.98%, YoY growth of 179 Bps- Net Profit of ₹13.97 Cr, YoY growth of 40.63%- Net profit Margin of 15.17%, YoY growth of 106 BpsFY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹155.43 Cr, YoY growth of 21.38%- EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, YoY growth of 28.68%- EBITDA Margin of 22.66%, YoY growth of 129 Bps- Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr, YoY growth of 26.06%- Net Profit Margin of 15.47%, YoY growth of 57 BpsCommenting on the performance, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, "We are pleased to conclude FY26 on a strong note with Total Income crossing ₹155 Cr, supported by healthy growth across our advertising and allied business segments. During the year, EBITDA grew 28.68% YoY while Net Profit increased 26.06% YoY, reflecting better operational efficiency, improved business mix, and consistent execution across our media portfolio.

Our core advertising business continued to witness steady demand, while the real estate segment recorded healthy traction through buying, selling, and leasing of prime properties. During H2 FY26, we successfully organised Bright Real Estate Expo 2026 in Mumbai, featuring 25+ developers and 50+ projects, while also expanding our experiential and curated events business across entertainment, education, real estate, and fashion retail sectors. We further strengthened our premium OOH portfolio through a long-term strategic hoarding partnership.

As we enter FY27, we remain focused on expanding our Digital LED and DOOH portfolio, strengthening media inventories across airports, metros, and highways. while also scaling our presence across MICE, digital media, PR, and integrated communication services. With continued investments in technology, CRM, and new media opportunities, we believe we are well-positioned for long term growth across multiple media verticals."

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 400 hoardings across strategic geographies, including ownership of 50+ of Mumbai's 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright's strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first-ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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