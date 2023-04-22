New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Estatex Landbase is an organization with over 5 years of collective experience in the real estate industry. They have a reputation for successfully navigating the potential obstacles that may arise during real estate transactions. The company's objective is to be transparent with clients, offering them accurate information throughout the process. Estatex Landbase offers clients a diverse selection of properties, including pre-leased properties that guarantee rental income for up to 21 years. The company prioritizes providing outstanding customer service and has a history of delivering positive experiences to its clients.

For the past 5 years, Pulkit Singh, Director of Estatex Landbase Private Limited, has been instrumental in providing complete satisfaction to customers in the real estate market, particularly in Gurugram. The development of the real estate market in the area owes much to his efforts.

Estatex Landbase has been growing rapidly in Gurugram, leveraging over 5 years of experience in the real estate industry. Their proven track record of overcoming transactional obstacles ensures a seamless closing process. The team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service with a "Wow" factor, setting them apart from over 2,000 other companies in Gurugram.

Dwarka Expressway experiences high demand

Dwarka Expressway is considered a highly desirable investment destination in Gurugram due to its excellent connectivity, infrastructure, and livability. It offers a diverse range of residential and commercial properties, ranging from affordable to luxurious. The area's growth drivers include the presence of several multinational corporations (MNCs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), making it a prominent real estate market in India. The reputed developers have constructed high-quality residential properties in the region, making it an appealing investment opportunity for both residing and returns. The area's appeal is expected to increase with the eight-lane expressway set to reduce traffic congestion and commute times.

Investors eyeing Southern Peripheral Road (SPR)

Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram is also becoming a hot spot for real estate due to its excellent connectivity and affordability. It offers a wide range of developments and amenities, making it a convenient and comfortable place to live. The area has become increasingly popular among investors, and there are several commercial developments that cater to different needs. Overall, SPR is emerging as a strong center for real estate in the region.

Developments & Booming market in Gurugram

Gurugram is a significant city in India's National Capital Region (NCR), and there is a considerable need for various types of properties, with apartments and flats being the most popular. The city's proximity to Delhi, the existence of large multinational corporations, and the availability of quality educational institutions make it appealing to many. Independent houses and villas are also in demand, especially in areas located further from the city center.

The city of Gurugram has a high demand for commercial properties, including office and retail space, due to its status as a major commercial hub and the presence of large multinational corporations. The real estate market in Gurugram has seen a surge in the development of luxury apartments in recent years, and despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for luxury homes remains strong.

To assist buyers in navigating the real estate market in Gurugram, organizations such as Estatex Landbase Private Limited can provide pre-approved mortgages and guidance throughout the buying process. Estatex Landbase Private Limited has recently announced plans to expand its operations and reach a target of Rs2500 crore by the end of 2023-24, with the opening of offices in Dubai, Delhi, and Noida. The company aims to help buyers make informed decisions when it comes to purchasing real estate properties.

