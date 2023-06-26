ATK

New Delhi [India], June 26: Amidst the gloom of a market-wide dip, meme coins have occupied the centre stage of the crypto world with stellar price climbs and exciting projects. Meme coins are also one of the best assets to hold in this time of market uncertainty with their resilience and growing utility. But finding the right meme coin is easier said than done.

Also Read | Air India Pilot Says ‘Duty Time Over’, Halts London-Delhi Flight in Jaipur; Stranded Passengers Sent by Road.

Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) have been on the news with their potential in the crypto market. This article will look at the potential of LADYS and BONE and also at Caged Beasts (BEASTS), a unique meme coin with promise. Read on to find which of these tokens make the cut for the meme coin of the year title.

Milady Meme Coin: The New Meme Coin ChampionMilady Meme Coin (LADYS) burst into the scene on May 8, 2023, and quickly gained momentum after a tweet by Elon Musk. This token, based on the Miladys NFT collection launched in 2021, reached an all-time high on May 11, 2023, following Musk's tweet. The token's price stability and growth potential have attracted investors seeking meme coins with substantial returns.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Could Step Away Temporarily From Argentina National Team to Focus on New Club Inter Miami: Report.

The Milady Meme Coin team focuses on community development, with plans to attain CEX listings and establish the "Milady Academy." This strategic approach enhances engagement and creates a vibrant ecosystem around the token. Currently trading on PancakeSwap, Milady Meme Coin offers investors accessibility and liquidity.

Bone ShibaSwap: The Token Running Shiba Inu's Decentralisation PushBone ShibaSwap (BONE) serves as a governance token for the renowned ShibaSwap decentralised exchange (DEX). As the foundation of ShibaSwap's future development, BONE holders participate in voting on proposals, including the addition of new pairs to the platform. Moreover, BONE holders are incentivised through rewards for providing liquidity to the ShibaSwap DEX.

With a total supply of 250 million tokens, BONE demonstrates a balanced approach to distribution, with 100 million tokens currently in circulation. Being an ERC-20 token, BONE offers versatility and can be traded on various exchanges, including Uniswap (UNI) and Binance (BNB). By empowering decentralisation and rewarding community participation, Bone ShibaSwap aims to carve a niche in the meme coin market.

What Makes Caged Beasts the Meme Coin of the Year?Caged Beasts sets itself apart with a compelling approach to meme coins. This upcoming project has gained attention through its innovative referral program, allowing holders to refer friends and family to the network. With personalised referral codes, holders receive 20% of the deposited amount in ETH, BNB, or USDT. The new investor is also rewarded with a 20% bonus of BEASTS. Such an inclusive and incentivised system fosters a strong community, ensuring the project's growth and visibility.

Transparency is a core value of Caged Beasts, as demonstrated by their liquidity policy. 75% of tokens are reserved for the presale, while the remaining tokens are dedicated to marketing efforts. This transparent allocation strategy instills confidence in potential investors, making Caged Beasts a project of promise.

The Final Take BONE and LADYS present the exciting face of the meme coin world with their community-driven and exciting networks. The potential to perform incredible price climbs and be the centre of development frameworks, LADYS and BONE to be great assets to hold. But the Caged Beasts project, with its unique referral scheme and transparent policies, emerges as the strongest contender for the meme coin of the year title.

To Know More About Caged Beasts:

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)