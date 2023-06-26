After conquering Europe, Lionel Messi is set to embark on a new journey in the United States, where he would be seen in action for Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. The Argentina star won every major trophy in football by capturing the FIFA World Cup 2022 title last year in Qatar and now, he looks ready to begin his new life in a separate continent after leaving PSG this summer. But in what would be a major shock to Argentina football fans, Messi has reportedly sought a year off from national team duties in order to settle down with his family in the United States. The star player recently celebrated his 36th birthday. 'A Huge Hug' Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans For Their Wishes On His 36th Birthday, Shares Pictures With His Family (See Post).

According to a report in the Mirror, the seven-time Ballon D'or winner is ready to step back from the Argentina national football team temporarily and has spoken about it to head coach Lionel Scaloni. Although Scaloni was taken aback, the player is likely to have his request granted by the country's football federation. Messi would be competing outside European club football for the first time since 2001, when he joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old. Besides leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year in Qatar, Messi scored seven goals in the tournament, earning him the Golden Ball Award for the second time in his storied career. He also recently found the back of the net for Argentina in their friendly match against Australia.

The report also states that Messi and his family have already looked for houses in Miami after his move was confirmed and a year off from international duty would help him to focus on not just his career with his new club, Inter Miami, but also help him and his family settle down in the United States. Messi, though, is expected to make his debut for the MLS side in their match against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul on July 21.

