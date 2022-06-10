New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/ATK): Getting good nutrition, fuelling workouts, speeding up recovery this shouldn't be hard work but with so many choices and broken promises, athletes are frequently left disappointed.

Bad taste, not the right macros and synthetic ingredients are just some of the grumbles around fitness supplements.

Whilst India is seriously setting the pace in global sports nutrition, hailed as the fastest growing market globally, many athletes are struggling to find brands they trust to deliver those muscle gains, performance and explosive energy in natural, quality formulations.

Breaking down these barriers is CrazyNutrition. The premium brand has received high praise in the UK for disrupting the fitness industry with their mission to make sports nutrition simple. Straight-talking, natural first-class ingredients that have been tried and trusted by pro-athletes at an affordable price with a great taste.

Get ready to up take fitness to a whole new level, smashing goals whether that's to be leaner, fitter, stronger, faster or simply to keep sharp with formulas you can rely on to always be the best for your body.

CrazyNutrition 100 per cent Tri-Protein

The Protein Formula Crafted For Athletes With Crazy Awesome Goals.

Want to build more muscle? Stock up on this now. Punching in with 6 natural, non-GMO proteins that break down in 3 phases amplifying your energy and strength while helping you build, repair, and recover faster. Expertly formulated with just the right amount of macro's so that you can lift harder, and longer while feeling 100 per cent sustained without nasty stomach cramps or hunger pangs.

Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein

It helps you build muscle

It is made up of 21 grams of 6 different proteins

Triggers protein synthesis

Pioneering3-phase absorption

Helps in burning stubborn fat

CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5

5x The Strength & Stamina Than Other Creatine Formulas

Welcome to the gold-standard of Creatine powders.Packed with 5 types of benefit boosting electrolytes for charged energy, the Ultimate CRN-5 supports lean muscle mass while maintaining hydration.

This gives your muscles more strength for performing those last reps effortlessly and recover faster.

Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5

Increase your strength and watch your reps go up

Keep your muscles hydrated

Changes ATP for intense power

Improve muscle recovery post-workout

CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train

More Concentrated Energy & Focus Than Coffee Or Energy Drinks

Serious gains are here. Intensive Pre-Train is a powerful blend of 19 powerful ingredients that can help you gain energy, improve focus, and increase your drive to achieve your best performance without causing any of the common complaints of jitters, stomach cramps, or digestive issues.

Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train

Maximum Energy without the crash

Razor sharp focus

Feel muscles surge with energy - pushing you to lift heavier for longer

Prices

Intensive Pre-Train- Rs 2999/-

Tri-Protein- Rs 3499/-

Ultimate CRN5 - Rs 2499/-

Available at https://crazynutrition.in

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)