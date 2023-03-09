Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Calvin Klein celebrated the launch of its new Spring 2023 collection at its Jio World Drive store in Bandra, Mumbai.

Guests enjoyed remarks from actress and longtime friend of the brand, Disha Patani, along with a special music performance by renowned musician, Monica Dogra. The launch was attended by top local stylists, models and key fashion influencers such as Rachel Bayros, Sonalika Sahay, Prabh Uppal and Rabanne Jamsandekar, all dressed in Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 collection.

Located within one of the most iconic high street shopping destinations in the Indian cultural capital, Mumbai, the store features the latest Calvin Klein collections, including Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear and accessories, within an interior that pays homage to the minimalist principles at the heart of the brand. Social Media:instagram.com/calvinklein | facebook.com/calvinklein; @calvinklein

