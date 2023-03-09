Bangladesh are facing England for a three-match T20I series on their home turf. The first T20I match will occur at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The match starts at 2:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Coming to the preview for the T20 series, having lost the ODI series (2-1) against England on their home turf, Bangladesh will be looking to get off to a winning start. For the 2022 T20 World Cup Winners, England, this might be another easy outing as Bangladesh’s performance in the T20Is are not up to the standards, with their recent form showing that they have won just two out of their last five games. Keep reading if you want more info on live streaming and broadcasting details of the match. Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision During Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match in BPL 2023 (Watch Video).

The hosts lost the first two ODIs of the series but a spirited show in the third match, which saw them get the victory, will be inspiring them heading into this three-match affair. England start this contest as favourites, but Bangladesh are a side which cannot be ruled out on their home turf.

When Is BAN vs ENG 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will lock horns with England in the 1st T20I of the series on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The match starts at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs ENG 1st T20I 2023?

Sadly, the BAN vs England series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live here. However, Bangladesh cricket fans can watch the live telecast on Gazi TV and T-Sports. 'Bat Before Wicket' Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Takes Bizarre Review During 2nd ODI Match Against England at Mirpur (Watch Video)

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs ENG 1st T20I?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs ENG 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. Nevertheless, Rabbithole will offer live streaming of this match in Bangladesh.

