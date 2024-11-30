HT Syndication

Manesar (Haryana) [India], November 30: Camfil India proudly announces the inauguration of its new, larger manufacturing facility in Manesar, marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth and commitment to delivering advanced air filtration solutions. This strategic expansion reflects Camfil India's dedication to meeting the increasing market demand while supporting India's adoption of global standards, specifically IS 17570:2021/ ISO 16890:2016 for Air Filters.

Reinforcing its support for the 'Make in India' mission, the facility will serve as a key local sourcing hub within the Camfil Group. This will enhance its global supply chain efficiency and position Camfil India as a critical contributor to international markets.

The new facility represents a significant enhancement in production capacity, particularly for high-efficiency filters used in Air Handling Units (AHUs). By increasing its capabilities, Camfil is poised to better serve industries with the most advanced air quality solutions for HVAC systems. As part of this expansion, Camfil India will also begin manufacturing minipleated HEPA filters, widely known as Megalams. These cutting-edge filters cater to critical pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and microelectronics sectors. Developed using proprietary equipment and scanning technologies designed in Camfil's global R&D centers, the filters promise unparalleled performance, energy efficiency, and adherence to industry standards.

Maintaining its quality and regulatory compliance commitment, the Manesar facility aligns its manufacturing processes with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under IS 17570:2021/ ISO 16890:2016. This standard, adopted by India as the first country in Asia to implement ISO 16890 for air filter testing, highlights the country's progressive approach to air quality management. Camfil has been a key advocate for this global benchmark, ensuring all HVAC filters produced at the Manesar plant meet rigorous quality and performance criteria.

In addition to its focus on product excellence, the Manesar plant underscores Camfil's commitment to sustainability. The facility will produce next-generation Hi-Flo filters, which offer superior energy savings and environmental benefits, further solidifying the company's role in delivering eco-friendly air filtration solutions.

Mark Simmons, CEO of Camfil Group, emphasized the importance of this development, stating, "The inauguration of the Manesar facility aligns with Camfil's long-term strategy to expand local production, elevate product offerings, and adopt cutting-edge technologies. By delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions, Camfil India aims to strengthen its role in advancing air quality standards."

Rahul Kapoor, Managing Director of Camfil India, expressed his pride in the company's latest achievement, stating: "We are thrilled to open this new facility in Manesar, which not only marks an important step in our expansion plans but also demonstrates our commitment to supporting India's 'Make in India' vision. By enhancing our local production capabilities and aligning with global quality standards, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

This milestone aligns with Camfil's long-term strategy of strengthening local production capabilities and contributing to the nation's industrial growth story. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Manesar facility represents a leap forward in delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, and sustainable air filtration products.

About Camfil

Camfil is a global leader in clean air solutions, offering high-quality filtration products and services for various industries. With over 60 years of expertise, the company is committed to improving health, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge filtration technologies.

