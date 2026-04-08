New multispecialty facility aims to bring advanced cardiac and critical care services closer to the people of Moga and surrounding regions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: Capitol Hospital, one of Punjab's leading multispecialty healthcare institutions, has announced the launch of Capitol Hospital Moga, a new healthcare facility scheduled to open in April 2026. The expansion aims to bring advanced medical services, particularly cardiac care and critical care, closer to patients in Moga and neighboring districts, reducing the need for long-distance travel for specialized treatment.

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Healthcare experts emphasize that early detection and preventive healthcare remain crucial in reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions. Regular health screenings, timely management of diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking habits, sedentary lifestyles, and stress--along with a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise--can significantly reduce the risk of serious medical complications.

At Capitol Hospital, patients benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic infrastructure, advanced interventional cardiology facilities, and specialized critical care units designed to provide comprehensive and timely medical treatment. The hospital has established itself as a trusted healthcare destination for patients seeking advanced cardiac procedures and multispecialty medical care in Punjab.

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The roots of advanced cardiac care in the region trace back to BBC Heart Care Hospital, which was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Building upon this strong foundation, Capitol Hospital has evolved into a modern multispecialty healthcare institution offering advanced medical services across multiple disciplines.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. C. S. Pruthi and the dynamic guidance of Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi, Capitol Hospital has consistently focused on innovation, advanced medical technology, and patient-centered care. The institution continues to set new benchmarks in clinical outcomes and healthcare delivery in the region.

"Our vision is to make world-class healthcare accessible to people across Punjab without requiring them to travel to larger metropolitan cities. Capitol Hospital Moga represents another important step in that direction, ensuring that patients in the region receive advanced treatment closer to home," said Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi.

Capitol Hospital has been ranked No. 1 hospital in Punjab for three consecutive years by the National Interventional Council for performing the highest number of cardiac procedures in the state. The hospital offers a wide spectrum of advanced cardiac treatments, including CRT pacemakers, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs), Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs), complex valve surgeries, and advanced interventional cardiology procedures.

The upcoming Capitol Hospital Moga will offer comprehensive multispecialty medical services, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, nephrology, and critical care. The facility will be equipped with modern modular operation theatres, advanced diagnostic systems, and fully equipped intensive care units, ensuring high-quality medical services across a wide range of specialties.

The expansion reflects Capitol Hospital's long-term commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Punjab while making advanced medical services more accessible to people living in smaller cities and semi-urban areas.

In addition to providing advanced treatment, Capitol Hospital has been actively involved in promoting preventive healthcare awareness through community outreach programs, health camps, and educational initiatives aimed at encouraging early diagnosis and healthy lifestyles.

With NABH and NABL accredited facilities, 24x7 emergency services, and a patient-first philosophy, Capitol Hospital continues to redefine healthcare standards in the region. The launch of Capitol Hospital Moga marks another milestone in the institution's journey toward expanding quality healthcare access across Punjab.

URL : https://www.capitolhospital.com/

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